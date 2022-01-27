US has 'no choice' but to stand up to Russian aggression in Ukraine: Bernard-Henri Levy

Bernard-Henri Levy, known colloquially as BHL in France, said America doesn't have a choice but to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't invade Ukraine on "Special Report" Thursday.

According to BHL, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached a boiling point and Putin is behaving like an enemy towards the West. If Americans don't want to see a re-mapped world with China and Russia dominating, then they have to start caring about what happens in Ukraine, said the French intellectual.

"What I see is an incredible act of war and blackmail by Vladimir Putin … Putin is no longer a partner of Europe. He's no longer an adversary. He acts as an enemy. And you had in the last days a series of statements threatening Europe [with] total war. It is a very, very serious situation which goes far beyond the fate of Ukraine," BHL told host Bret Baier.

BHL believes that America has no choice but to get involved.

"We (the West) don't have the choice. We are not living in a world of angels … The next step might be Taiwan might be somewhere else, and the whole world map will be changed. We will live in another world dominated by the Chinese, dominated by the Russian. Is this what the American voters want? If we want peace, we have to accept the Cold War."

The French intellectual and filmmaker added that Ukrainians are ready for a bloody battle with the Russians.

"[Ukraine has] a … strong army with high patriotic morale, and they will fight. Therefore, this war, if Putin decides to invade, will be a very bloody and dirty one. The Ukrainians today are able to fight, able to defend. I saw their trenches, I saw their weapons. They don't have enough in order to win, but they have enough in order to defend themselves."

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday to reaffirm the commitment of the U.S. and its allies to "respond decisively if Russia further invades," according to the White House.

The White House denied a report that Biden told Zelenskyy of a near-certain invasion. The White House's swift response comes after Biden predicted in a marathon two-hour-long press conference that Russia would invade its neighbor.