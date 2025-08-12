Benny Johnson scolds White House reporters who 'lie' about D.C. being safe during press briefing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative media commentator Benny Johnson scolded reporters who he accused of lying about how safe Washington, D.C. is during Tuesday's White House press briefing.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt kicked off the briefing by calling on Johnson, who sat in the new media seat established at the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term.

"As a D.C. resident of 15 years, I lived on Capitol Hill. I witnessed so many muggings and so much theft, I've lost track," Johnson said. "I was carjacked. I have murders on my ring camera and mass shootings. I witnessed a woman on my block get held up at gunpoint for $20, and my house was set ablaze in an arson with my infant child inside."

CNN'S EFFORT TO RIDICULE TRUMP AS WASHINGTON'S BATMAN BACKFIRES AS SOCIAL MEDIA HAILS ‘COOL’ COMPARISON

"And so, to any reporter that says and lies that D.C. is a safe place to live and work, let me just say this: Thank you," he said, turning to Leavitt. "Thank you for making the city safe. Because no parent should have to go through what my family went through, having the fire department rip open their door to save their infant child. And so, thank you for your work on securing this city."

The YouTube host went on to ask Leavitt to respond to attacks made by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacting to Trump's crackdown on crime in the nation's capitol.

"Well, first of all, Benny, I'm so sorry that happened to you and your family," Leavitt responded. "There have been, unfortunately, far too many victims of crime in this city. And I know the majority of residents in the District of Columbia agree with you."

TRUMP'S PLAN TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD IN DC SPARKS BACKLASH FROM RESIDENTS—BUT SOME WELCOME IT

Leavitt went on to cite a Washington Post poll taken in May 2024 showing "65%" of D.C. residents think crime is a serious problem, up from 56% from the year prior.

"So it's quite funny how many of you in the media agreed with what the President was saying yesterday. But now, once the President says it, many of you are disagreeing with him," Leavitt chided the press. "So, the concern that you share with so many other residents in the District of Columbia is real, and that's why this President is taking action to address it."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN MEDIA AND CULTURE

Leavitt called the Democratic Party pushback "despicable," saying it "should be a winning issue for all Americans."

"I don't understand — it's just anything President Trump does, the Democrats want to disagree with," Leavitt said. "I think the President would love to work with Democrats on this issue to bring law and order to America's cities, but unfortunately, they have failed. And that's why he's taken this historic action to federalize the National Guard. And, as you're seeing from last night's numbers, we already have seen success. We are removing violent offenders, we are arresting criminals, and we are removing drugs and firearms off the streets of the city to make it safer for all of its residents."

Johnson also asked Leavitt if the President would honor Edward "Big Balls" Coristine, a 19-year-old former DOGE staffer, who was attacked in D.C., by giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Leavitt said she hadn't spoken to Trump about it, but also said it could be something he'd consider.