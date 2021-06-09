'Army of moms' leading charge against Critical Race Theory in Virginia schools: Ian Prior

Loudoun County, Virginia is the center of a free speech fight and debate over critical race theory, Executive Director of Fightforschools.com Ian Prior told "America Reports" on Wednesday, stating that there is "an army of moms" leading the charge in fighting for their children's education.

PRIOR: Obviously, the actions of the school board and the school administration have lit this fire, but, also I call them the army of mom’s out here that are literally out there every day doing the work to work on this petition but also to talk to people and communicate what is going on.

...

This is right outside of Washington, D.C. So, you have a lot of intelligent and motivated individuals that know how to do a lot of different things in order to raise awareness and make sure we can have our voices heard.

...

Early on, as long ago as two weeks ago, the school board says it is just a small minority of people. It is not a small minority. This is a coalition that is growing day by day. The small minority of people are the people that tried to get Tanner Cross fired. That is the small minority of people. That is what the judge said when he issued an opinion and he specifically said that their actions were vindictive.

