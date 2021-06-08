Leo Terrell rips Obama: 'Last person on Earth' who should promote critical race theory

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said on Tuesday that it "makes no sense" for former President Barack Obama to support critical race theory considering all that he accomplished in his life.

"It’s amazing. He’s the last person on Earth that should be promoting critical race theory," Terrell told "Fox & Friends."

"Here is a man, if he’s oppressed he became president of the United States," Terrell said.

OBAMA: 'RIGHT-WING MEDIA' CAPITALIZES ON 'FEAR AND RESENTMENT' OF WHITE POPULATION TOWARD CHANGING AMERICA

Obama said "certain right-wing media venues" are stoking "fear and resentment" among White Americans toward the increasingly diverse population.

During an interview that aired Monday night, Obama told CNN's Anderson Cooper the country has not "fully reconciled with our history" and that it's a "hard thing to hear," especially for White Americans.

"You can be proud of this country and its traditions and its history and our forefathers … and it's also true that this terrible stuff happened and the vestiges of that linger and continue," Obama said. "And the truth is that when I try to tell the story, oftentimes my political opponents would deliberately not only block that story but try to exploit it for their own political gain."

Terrell blasted Obama for "promoting a theory of hate that targets White people."

"When you promote a theory of hate that specifically targets a particular group of people, like being White, that is a discussion, and affects every American in this country."

"Who, in this world, oppressed President Obama? He became president. It makes no sense for him to carry the water supporting the critical race theory."

Fox News contributor Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.