Arizona mayor calls out left-wing DA candidate's vow to protect against deportations as crime increases

Gila Bend, Arizona Mayor Chris Riggs slammed a local district attorney candidate for her plan to not enforce deportations of illegal migrants and to cut the Phoenix police budget.

Riggs joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss why the Democrats' plan would hurt Arizonans as the state continues to deal with a border crisis.

"[Law enforcement's] hands are tied when it comes to illegal immigrants and we are seeing an uptick in crime," he told Todd Piro.

According to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts, Julie Gunnigle, an Arizona left-wing attorney candidate, and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police.

Gunnigle's pledge targeting law enforcement follows her past rhetoric against officers and their unions. Gunnigle has expressed support for stripping and reallocating their funds, including redirecting at least $25 million away from the Phoenix Police Department.

Riggs suggested that Gunnigle should go see the border herself to see the results of not enforcing border laws.

"Just Saturday, I had three homicides here, and this is a community that hasn't seen a homicide in probably 100 years," he said, taking issue with a 2020 statement from Gunnigle on making prosecutions "immigration-neutral" to avoid deportations.

The moves come at the same time NYC Mayor Eric Adams has decided to place migrants busses from the Texas-Mexico border on cruise ships.

"It really is surprising considering the amount of money that the area has that they are not able to take care of the few that have been set in their direction. I'm shocked. I really am shocked," said Riggs.

