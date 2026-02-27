Expand / Collapse search
Angel dad slams Democrats for refusing to stand for American citizens over illegal immigrants

Grieving father says sanctuary policies gave his daughter a death sentence

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Angel dad demands answers from Illinois leaders after daughter’s death Video

Angel dad demands answers from Illinois leaders after daughter’s death

Joe Abraham, whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant driver, joins ‘The Riley Gaines Show’ to discuss the response he’s received from state leadership.

An angel dad whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant is decrying lawmakers for refusing to stand in support of American citizens during Tuesday’s State of the Union.

During the address, President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to stand if they agree that the first duty of the American government is to protect its own citizens rather than illegal immigrants. While Republicans erupted in a standing ovation, the majority of the Democratic side of the chamber remained seated.

Joe Abraham, whose daughter Katie Abraham was killed by an illegal immigrant in January 2025, said the moment showed that families like his have become invisible.

"At the State of the Union, you can't stand up for some of these simple ideals? It's so odd to me," Abraham said Friday on "The Riley Gaines Show."

Joe Abraham holds photo of himself and daughter Katie.

Joe Abraham holds a photograph of himself with his 20-year-old daughter, Katie Abraham, at his family’s home in Glenview, Illinois, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I don't really understand exactly what's going on, but we've got some evil folks running things," he added.

His daughter and her friend were killed when a Guatemalan national who was in the United States illegally struck their car while driving about 80 mph. The driver had been previously deported and was using multiple aliases to obtain a driver’s license.

Since his daughter's death, Abraham said he has tried to contact state authorities about sanctuary policies, but his pleas for accountability have received "absolutely zero" response.

GOV PRITZKER IGNORED MY LETTER — AFTER HIS SANCTUARY POLICIES KILLED MY DAUGHTER

Hit-and-run victim Katie Abraham

DHS launched 'Operation Midway Blitz' in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk-driving, hit-and-run car wreck caused by a criminal illegal migrant in sanctuary Illinois. (Department of Homeland Security)

"There's no real, rational understanding why a governor of a state wouldn't speak to a citizen of his state, a lifelong Illinoisan," Abraham said.

"The disrespect he showed Katie is so disgusting to me," he added.

ANGEL FAMILIES PRAISE TRUMP FOR IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN: 'YOU ARE THE MAN'

Abraham, who described his family as still being in a "dark place," said the state continues to ignore him while the federal government has taken action. He revealed he has spoken "father-to-father" with President Donald Trump since the tragedy.

In 2025, Abraham supported the launch of Operation Midway Blitz in his daughter’s honor. The operation targeted criminal illegal migrants in Chicago, who DHS claimed "flocked" to Illinois because they knew sanctuary policies would protect them.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson listens, addressing President Trump’s threat to deploy the National Guard and increase ICE enforcement in Chicago.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson push back on President Donald Trump’s plan to send the National Guard and boost I.C.E. enforcement in Chicago on Sept. 2, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Getty Images; Scott Olson)

In September, Pritzker responded to a DHS post on X, formerly Twitter, about Operation Midway Blitz, writing: "Once again, this isn't about fighting crime. That requires support and coordination — yet we've experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks."

"Instead of taking steps to work with us on public safety, the Trump Administration's focused on scaring Illinoisians," Pritzker added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pritzker's office for comment. 

President Trump tells Democrats 'you should be ashamed' after they refuse to stand for Angel Families Video

