Politics

Angel Families praise Trump for immigration crackdown: 'You are the man'

The president signed a proclamation on Monday declaring February 22, 2026 as National Angel Family Day

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Angel family member praises Trump: 'You are the man' Video

Angel family member praises Trump: 'You are the man'

Jody Jones, whose brother Rocky was murdered by an illegal immigrant, thanked President Donald Trump during an event Monday at the White House.

As President Donald Trump's administration seeks to tackle the nation's illegal immigration problem, individuals whose relatives were killed by illegal immigrants thanked the president during a ceremony on Monday.

Allyson Phillips, the mother of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was slain by a Venezuelan man on February 22, 2024, offered heartfelt thanks to the president.

Phillips told Trump that he is doing "a thankless job that most people just wouldn't do," noting, "I just can't thank you enough."

President Donald Trump and Allyson Phillips

The mother of Laken Riley, Allyson Phillips joins U.S. President Donald Trump during an Angel Families remembrance ceremony held in the East Room at the White House Feb. 23, 2026 in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jody Jones, who said his brother Rocky was shot "eight times at point blank range," said that he is "sick and tired" of Democrats talking about "criminal, illegal aliens" getting torn away from their families.

"What about us? What about the American family? What about us? We mean somethin' too. And this man right here understands it," he said.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF CHILD RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT, DRUG TRAFFICKING

President Donald Trump at Angel Families event

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation dedicating February 22nd as Angel Family Day during a remembrance ceremony held in the East Room at the White House Feb. 23, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I love America. I love Donald Trump. I love my family," he said.

"Thank you very much Donald Trump. President Trump, you are the man," he added.

The president signed a proclamation on Monday declaring February 22, 2026, as National Angel Family Day. 

‘WORST OF THE WORST’: THE 10 MOST VIOLENT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NABBED IN 2025

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an Angel Families remembrance ceremony held in the East Room at the White House Feb. 23, 2026 in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I call on the American people to assemble in their respective places of worship to pay homage to the victims killed by illegal aliens and to those taken by the fentanyl epidemic, and lift up the Angel Families and families devastated by drug overdoses," the proclamation declares. "I further call upon public officials, community leaders, and all citizens to end the violence and lawlessness that have claimed so many innocent lives."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

