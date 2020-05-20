Long Island siblings teach kids how to build with Legos to ease coronavirus boredom

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Fourteen-year-old twins Niko and Athena Karavousanos, along with their little brother Christian, wanted to find a way to connect kids in their Garden City, N.Y., community who could no longer see each other due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“We think it's nice that they can interact with each other, especially since everyone's at home, [and] they can't see their friends,” Athena told Fox News.



“And they could build Legos together because they like building Legos," Christian, 11, added.



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY'S TIPS FOR KEEPING KIDS BUSY AT HOME DIRING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

The siblings started out with just three students in their first Zoom class, but the size more than doubled in their second class.

“More people wanted to sign up, but we capped it off at 10 [students],” Athena said.



With smaller class sizes and more interest, the siblings are now adding more classes. The young entrepreneurs are using the app Booksy, a free booking system, where parents can pay $5 to register their kids, ages 6 to 10, into a class.

All proceeds will go toward Long Island food banks and local hospitals.



HIT HARD BT THE CORONAVIRUS, ONE NEW YORK AREA IS FACING ANOTHER PROBLEM: INABILITY TO AFFORD FOOD



Regardless of your child’s Lego collection, they can still join in on the fun and make some friends along the way, the Karavousanos said.

While they teach kids how to build things like rocket ships and houses, Niko said that it's more about using your imagination and being together.



“Everyone kind of makes something different,” Niko told Fox News. “We just want them to use their imagination and if they don't have a piece, it's OK, [we'll] work around it.”