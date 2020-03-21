Rachel Campos-Duffy's tips for keeping kids busy at home during the coronavirus crisis

There are several important things you can do to help your children get through coronavirus isolation, the host of "Moms" on Fox Nation said Saturday.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," said parents should start by to letting kids know they are staying home to protect more vulnerable people.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"The teens are harder than the little ones to convince that you've got to stay home, because they see no school and, to them, that means 'I want to go out and hang out with my friends.'" she said. "So, we've had to keep them home, and we've had to tell them that this is a patriotic mission, really."

Campos-Duffy's second piece of advice is to try to have fun.

RACHEL CAMPOS DUFFY: CORONAVIRUS FAMILY QUARANTINE - 10 TIPS TO MAKE IT WORK FOR EVERYONE

"Soak in the family time," she advised. "We're always complaining that we don't have enough time with our family and now we do."

She said her family has been watching movies, playing games and cooking to pass the time.

It's also important to set aside time for school lessons and homework.

"We set a rough schedule to let's try and get everything from school done by noon. And then we have the rest of the day," she said.

Another top priority is to take care of yourself physically.

"It's not easy, but guess what? You have no excuse to not work out now," Campos-Duffy said. "I've had a few days that I did work out and some that I didn't, and I can honestly say I'm a better mama on the days that I worked out. So, if you can, if you have home equipment or you go on the Internet and find those home workouts, that's the way to do it."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News contributor said the power of prayer also can't be ignored during the crisis.

"I think everybody feels better when they're doing that and thinking about all of the other people," she said. "Praying for health care workers, praying for scientists who are trying to find the cure, praying for our grandparents who are ... isolated, and those who are lonely in nursing homes -- this is a good time for us to think about others."