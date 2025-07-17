The '90s: An iconic decade of some of America’s most shocking, tragic and unforgettable moments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 1990s was an iconic decade in American and world history. With pop culture moments like Pamela Anderson’s sex tape, athletic scares like Magic Johnson's HIV announcement and tragedies like JonBenet Ramsey’s murder, the decade did not fail to keep people on their toes.

Fox Nation’s "Who Can Forget? The '90s" adds plenty of commentary and personal stories to 10 of the most popular and horrific events each year, from 1990 to 1999.

The docuseries format gives viewers a chance to hear what their favorite comedians and FOX hosts have to say about some of their favorite '90s moments. Each of the 10 episodes also includes pop quizzes, creating an interactive viewing experience.



Here are 10 of the most culturally significant moments from the 1990s:

1990

"Eat my shorts!"

Little did Bart Simpson know, this comment would spark conversation and debate throughout the country! This infamous phrase was even criticized by celebrities like Bill Cosby, who, ironically enough, believed this animated character was a bad role model for children.

The Simpsons rose to popularity in 1990, with the help of Bart’s catchphrase, and became Fox’s first show to be ranked in the U.S.' Top 30.

With unique characters like Sideshow Bob, Krusty the Clown, Ned Flanders and Bart Simpson, this series quickly became an American television classic.



1991

Along with the rise of animated series, came "The Jerry Springer Show," "the most entertaining talk show ever," according to Fox News’ Julie Banderas.

"The Jerry Springer Show," first aired in September 1991, was an absolute hit with dramatic guests, outrageous stories and an abundance of unfiltered confrontation. To this day, it remains "an American phenomenon," in comedian Aaron Berg’s opinion.

1992

Sadly, not every shocking moment in the '90s was positive.

Episode three highlights the Rodney King case in which four Los Angeles police officers were caught on camera assaulting 25-year-old King. This brutality horrified the nation and resulted in each LAPD officer being charged with excessive force.

But, after the trial yielded four acquittals, riots plagued L.A., causing over three thousand fires, injuring more than two thousand people and killing 63.

"Can we all get along?" asked King, in response to the destruction and immense division.

1993

There's no question the Clinton Family seemed to shape a lot of the '90s. Although the infamous Monica Lewinsky scandal wasn’t until 1998, '93 still remained a "cluster f**k and s**t show for the Clintons," according to political columnist and Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

This year was plagued with ethical scandals. Bill Clinton's deputy White House counsel, Vince Foster, was found dead after committing suicide. This occurred during ‘Travelgate’ which involved the politically motivated firing of travel office employees.

These events only added to the prior ‘Whitewater’ scandal outrage that took place during Clinton’s time as Arkansas governor.

Yet, despite the chaos, "the Clintons danced through it all," said author and columnist Ellis Henican.

1994

On a quiet Thursday in 1994, Nirvana rockstar Kurt Cobain was found dead after allegedly committing suicide. Although he rose to stardom in the '90s, his music remains widely played in 2025.

Many Americans can recall the exact moment they received word of Cobain’s death, with Fox News’ Kennedy sharing her experience at the MTV office, witnessing employees "openly sobbing."

"He had only scratched the surface," said Fox Nation’s Tyrus of the gone-too-soon 27-year-old.

1995

The insanely popular and relied-upon website, Amazon.com, officially went live in 1995. Created by Jeff Bezos with the original title, 'Abra Cadabra,' this book-selling site has evolved into the billion-dollar monster we all know — and spend too much time on — today.

"They have their fingers in every single aspect of your life," said Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov.

1996

In 1996 came the launch of a brand-new, 24-hour cable news channel: Fox News.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch created Fox News, a groundbreaking addition to the list of channels of the time, providing a platform for some of the country's more conservative voices. Its coverage of the Clinton scandals, the 2000 election and 9/11 boosted its credibility and following, surging the network to become America’s top-viewed channel — which it remains today.

1997

The year was not a swing and a miss — it brought golf legend Tiger Woods to the green.

Woods’ performance during the final round of the Masters Tournament in 1997 brought 43 million viewers to its broadcast, setting the most-watched record.

"He was swag, he was cool," said Tyrus.

This young golfer earned his spot in the sport's history, gained a cult following and forever changed the game.

1998

The toy craze in America certainly did not end with Beanie Babies in 1993. With the dawn of 1998 came the rise of the Furby.

The sale of almost two million Furbies accompanied that Christmas holiday season, growing to 14 million the following year.

These small, fluffy toys with their hallmark big eyes, pointy ears and their own language were even banned by the National Security Agency due to fear of spreading national secrets.

1999

The infamous school shooting that took place at Columbine High School marked a devastating close to the 1990s. The tragic event was the first time American news viewers gained live coverage of such a horrific story.

The events took place for almost an hour, resulting in 13 students dead and 24 injured.

"It was one of the most dark, disturbing news items I had ever heard at the time," said Concha.

For more content from the action-packed 1990s, watch all 10 episodes of "Who Can Forget? The '90’s" on Fox Nation.