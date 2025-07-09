Fox Nation takes viewers on a nostalgic journey back through the unforgettable '90s

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 1990s were a transformative decade in technology, entertainment and politics – and now Fox Nation subscribers can retrace steps through time in a new episodic series.

"Who Can Forget? The '90s" is a new 10-episode docuseries diving into each year from the final decade of the 1900s. Each episode breaks down one year in the iconic decade with popular Fox News, FOX Business and Fox Nation hosts contributing commentary, including Kennedy, Will Cain and David Asman.

The series chronicles the major political events of the 1990s, including the Persian Gulf War, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Elian Gonzalez case. The series also documented the rise of then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton and his subsequent journey to the White House, serving two terms and becoming arguably the face of the decade.

On the entertainment side, "Who Can Forget? The '90s" showcases the rise of grunge music and bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Country musicians like Garth Brooks dominated the airwaves and future pop superstars like Britney Spears started their path to stardom at the end of the decade.

In film and TV, iconic motion pictures like "Jurassic Park," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Matrix" wowed audiences with heart-pounding thrills and often cutting-edge special effects. Sitcoms like "Seinfeld" and "Friends" captured the attention of American television sets, while HBO became a household name on cable when "The Sopranos" debuted in 1999.

In the world of sports, the '90s were full of triumphs and unbelievable athletic feats. In the "1992" episode, the success of the U.S. men’s basketball team in the Barcelona Summer Olympics, led by global superstar Michael Jordan, was billed as a strong, unifying portrayal of the country. On the golf course, Tiger Woods won the Masters in 1997, breaking racial barriers along the way and further popularizing the game in the United States.

Previously on Fox Nation, "Who Can Forget? The '80s" turned back the clock to look back on some of the most important cultural and political moments of the 1980s.