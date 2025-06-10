FOX News Podcasts celebrate ‘Great Americans’ with new series showcasing heroes ahead of Independence Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Podcasts has launched a special "Great Americans" podcast series leading up to America's birthday on July 4.

The "Great Americans" series spotlights inspiring Americans on some of FOX News Podcasts' most listened-to talk and news programs. The series will feature 20 special episodes released across the popular podcast feeds of "The Brian Kilmeade Show," "FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla," "The Guy Benson Show" and the "FOX News Rundown Podcast."

This series, which celebrates well-known figures and everyday individuals who have significantly impacted the nation in their own unique ways, launched on June 5. New episodes will be released each Thursday through July 3.

FOX NEWS TOPS ALL NEWS BRANDS ON YOUTUBE WITH STAGGERING 362 MILLION VIEWS DURING MAY

LifeVac CEO Arthur Lih, country music star John Rich, West Point graduate and combat veteran Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, and Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller are among the other patriots that have been featured in the series.

FOX News Podcasts features a variety of programs, including "Perino on Politics," "The Bret Baier Podcast," "The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum," "The Big Ben Show," "Kennedy Saves the World," "Livin’ the Bream," "Jesse Watters Primetime Monologues," "Fox Nation Investigates" and "The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno."

To listen to "Great Americans," visit FoxNewsPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.