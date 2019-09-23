2020 Democratic front-runners are all 'vulnerable' against Trump, John Delaney warns

2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney claimed Monday the party's front-runners are at risk of losing to President Trump in the general election and said they must scale back their rhetoric to win over moderate voters.

"Our three front-runners... most Democrats know, are inherently vulnerable," he said on "America's Newsroom." "And that’s a real problem... Our top three candidates, I think, have significant weaknesses in a general election."

Delaney said the candidates' platforms are moving too far left and will end up scaring away voters who favor private insurance and economic growth.

"Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are fundamentally running on almost like a government takeover of the private economy of the United States of America," he said. "That's not what the American people want. And Vice President Biden... isn’t putting forth the kind of new ideas that I think the American people are looking for.

"The American people want someone who can tell a story about how we actually can be better and put forth new ideas," Delaney continued. "And I don’t think the American people are seeing that."

He also said the party should unite in its effort to defeat Trump, and articulate moderate positions to help gain momentum heading into 2020.

"The No. 1 issue for Democrats by any measure, is beating Donald Trump," he said earlier in the interview. "And if we put forth a candidate that [is] running on things that not even a majority of Democrats support... like 'Medicare-for-all.' Making private insurance illegal is not even supported by a majority of Democrats.

"If we put up candidates running on some of those kinds of things I think we have a real problem," Delaney added.