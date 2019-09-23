Ukraine phone call scandal is media striking back after failed Russia hoax, says Dan Bongino

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said the Ukraine phone call scandal involving President Trump is the media's attempt to avenge their failed Russia collusion narrative, and called their efforts a "hoax," on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

"That is the collusion hoax part deux. This is the sequel ... the 'Empire Strikes Back' to the Star Wars collusion hoax," he said. "This is another nonsense thing. I have pretty decent sources on this... When you're on these calls at the White House... It's a cabal of people on both sides ... listening -- writing stuff down."

"Do you actually believe ... 10, 20 people heard Donald Trump sellout the United States of America and nobody said anything until a guy who or woman who didn't even hear it directly heard it from someone else? It's so ridiculous," Bongino added. "I can't believe they're falling for this again."

SARAH SANDERS: MEDIA 'HAS EGG ON THEIR FACE' FROM FAILING TO MAKE RUSSIA COLLUSION NARRATIVE STICK

Trump was accused of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for their ties to a natural gas firm, Burisma Holdings, which was being investigated as part of a corruption case. This prompted Democratic lawmakers to call for the release of the entire transcript of the call.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bongino called Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who serves as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, a master conspiracy theorist and accused Democrats of contriving the narrative out of thin air, to try to topple the president.

"They're making this up," he said. "Everybody should have known this was a hoax right away when Adam Schiff got in front of the cameras -- the lead hoaxer, the greatest conspiracy theorist in American history. He's the platinum award-winning medalist for conspiracy theories. The minute he got involved you should have known this was another hoax."

Schiff threatened to withhold funds from the intelligence community on Sunday if the transcript was not made available.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report