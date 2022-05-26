Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde shooting: Byron York rips Texas DPS for 'disastrous' news conference

There are enormous questions about what took place. Texas has a lot to explain, York said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Special Report' All-Star panel discusses if law enforcement's response to the shooting was flawed.

Byron York ripped into the Texas Department of Public Safety on "Special Report" for leaving parents with more questions than answers after their Robb Elementary School shooting press event.

BYRON YORK: This is a disastrous news conference from the Texas Department of Public Safety today because they simply would not explain what happened. What we found out today, the shooter arrives, does not encounter anybody when he goes into the school. Police arrive at about 11:44. We know from the parents' videos that the parents are protesting and asking, begging police to go in about 11:54, just 10 minutes later. 

But it takes an hour until 12:44 when we think that somebody in law enforcement finally kills the gunman. So there are just enormous questions about what took place. The Texas authorities just said nothing today. Just think of the questions it raises. All of these children were grievously wounded. Did they all have to die in the course of that hour? We don’t know. There is a lot for Texas to explain.

