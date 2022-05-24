Harris calls for action after Texas elementary school shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris called on leaders to take action following the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.

"Every time a tragedy like this happens, our hearts break and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families," Harris said.

Harris, who was speaking at an Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) urged leaders to take action.

"Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again," Harris said.

Harris referred to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, as well as Laguna Woods, California and Dallas, stating that there was a "new sense of urgency" to take a stand against evil in America. "Today, we are witnessing again and again the terrible consequences of hate and the consequences of violence," Harris said.

A shooter identified as Salvador Romas opened fire at Robb Elementary School Tuesday, killing over a dozen children Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Two police officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive, Abbott said.

As the elementary school shooting unfolded, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter had become barricaded inside the school, which is located 80 miles west of San Antonio and serves students in the second, third and fourth grades.

President Biden on Tuesday ordered all American flags at the White House and public buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Uvalde school shooting that took 15 lives, many of them children.

The order also applies to all military posts, naval stations and vessels until Saturday at sunset. Biden will address the shooting at 8:15 P.M. ET from the Roosevelt Room in the White House.

Fox News' Gregg Norman and Louis Casaino contributed to this report.