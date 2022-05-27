Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to skip NRA Houston convention

Texas Gov. Abbott, others not appearing at NRA annual meeting

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Dan Patrick: If America does not turn back to God, we are going to be a lost nation Video

Dan Patrick: If America does not turn back to God, we are going to be a lost nation

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick (R) discusses the Uvalde, Texas shooting and torches Beto O'Rourke for crashing the press conference just hours after the tragedy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick announced Friday that he canceled his scheduled appearance at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston in order to "focus on the families" affected by the Uvalde school shooting

The decision comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not appear in person at the event, instead opting to deliver a video message instead. 

"After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning," Patrick said in a statement. 

"While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde," Patrick continued. 

People walk past signage in the hallways outside of the exhibit halls at the NRA Annual Meeting held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thursday, May 26, in Houston, Texas.

People walk past signage in the hallways outside of the exhibit halls at the NRA Annual Meeting held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thursday, May 26, in Houston, Texas. (AP/Michael Wyke)

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES 

"This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost," he added. 

Patrik and Abbott had been slated to attend the convention in Houston where several prominent Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump, are scheduled to speak. 

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. 

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Gov. Abbott will be delivering remarks via pre-recorded video to the NRA Conference," Abbott campaign spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement on Friday. "He will be going to Uvalde today." 

A convention attendee looks at NRA branded shirts for sale at the NRA Store at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, May 26.

A convention attendee looks at NRA branded shirts for sale at the NRA Store at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, May 26. (AP/Michael Wyke)

Several high-profile figures, including singers Larry Gatlin and Don McLean, also have canceled their appearances at the NRA conference after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday and shot 19 children along with two faculty members.  

Fox News Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report. 

More from Politics