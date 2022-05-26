Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde, Texas, parent who knew several children killed, injured filled with anger, sadness

Relative of children injured in Uvalde, Texas, shooting questions 'why our babes?'

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
Uvalde, Texas, parent who knew several children killed, injured filled with anger, sadness

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde parent who knew several of the children who died and had two cousins injured in the shooting said he was sad and angry.

"Why? Why? I mean, why our babies?" Mark Madrigal told Fox News. "Those are our children."

Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday before he was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent, according to authorities. Law enforcement has faced criticism after news reports indicated that onlookers shouted at police to rush the school during the shooting.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Two San Antonio residents pay respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

"As a community, we're together, and we watch over everybody's kids, no matter what," Madrigal told Fox News.

He said two cousins, ages 9 and 10, were injured during the Uvalde shooting.

SISTER OF UVALDE OFFICER: POLICE WERE INSIDE BUILDING ‘ENTIRE TIME’ TRYING TO GET ‘RIGHT ANGLE’ ON SHOOTER

"One of them is still in the hospital," Madrigal told Fox News. "One of them just got out of surgery last night. She's doing good."

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

He listed children he knew who were killed. One was his brother-in-law's relative.

"My daughter's best friend, Tess, that was in her soccer team, passed away," Madrigal also said.

UVALDE MOTHER LIVING NEAR SCHOOL SHARES TEACHER'S HEROIC ACTIONS DURING ROBB ELEMENTARY SHOOTING

"An old childhood friend, Jose, lost his little boy, Jose Jr.," Madrigal continued. "Our very good, good friend Stephen Garcia lost his daughter, Eli."

A man lowers the American flag to half staff at his Uvalde, Texas, hotel hours after a shooter entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed multiple children and adults. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

He said his child's mother came to the school to check after she heard gunshots.

"When they got here it was pretty much more than they expected," he said.

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan