Uvalde, Texas, parent who knew several children killed, injured filled with anger, sadness

A Uvalde parent who knew several of the children who died and had two cousins injured in the shooting said he was sad and angry.

"Why? Why? I mean, why our babies?" Mark Madrigal told Fox News. "Those are our children."

Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday before he was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent, according to authorities. Law enforcement has faced criticism after news reports indicated that onlookers shouted at police to rush the school during the shooting.

"As a community, we're together, and we watch over everybody's kids, no matter what," Madrigal told Fox News.

He said two cousins, ages 9 and 10, were injured during the Uvalde shooting.

"One of them is still in the hospital," Madrigal told Fox News. "One of them just got out of surgery last night. She's doing good."

He listed children he knew who were killed. One was his brother-in-law's relative.

"My daughter's best friend, Tess, that was in her soccer team, passed away," Madrigal also said.

"An old childhood friend, Jose, lost his little boy, Jose Jr.," Madrigal continued. "Our very good, good friend Stephen Garcia lost his daughter, Eli."

He said his child's mother came to the school to check after she heard gunshots.

"When they got here it was pretty much more than they expected," he said.