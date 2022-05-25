Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas school shooting: SRO officer was in the school, exchanged gunfire with shooter

Three local officer were also wounded during the attack

By Emma Colton , Bill Melugin | Fox News
close
Tom Homan on border patrol stopping Texas shooter: The BORTAC unit is a highly trained unit Video

Tom Homan on border patrol stopping Texas shooter: The BORTAC unit is a highly trained unit

Fox News contributor Tom Homan says the BORTAC unit involved in stopping the Texas shooter is similar to a SWAT unit.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed a school police officer exchanged gunfire with the suspected shooter who unleashed fatal gunfire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. 

Texas DPS confirmed to Fox News that the school officer was injured by gunfire, which allowed suspect Salvador Ramos to run inside the school and barricade himself. Ramos dropped a bag of ammunition at the entrance of the school as a result of the shootout, according to DPS. 

DPS added in a comment to Fox News that three local officers were wounded during the attack

Officials say 19 children and two adults were killed during the shooting Tuesday morning. The victims were as young as eight years old. 

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES 

  • Uvalde School shooting
    Image 1 of 4

    Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.  (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • Uvalde Texas school shooting families
    Image 2 of 4

    People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Texas school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
    Image 3 of 4

    A law enforcement officer speaks with people outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.  (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Salvador Ramos Texas school shooting
    Image 4 of 4

    Image of suspected Uvalde, Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos. (Uvalde Police Department)

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: TIMELINE

Ramos was reportedly shot and killed by a special Border Patrol tactical unit (BORTAC). 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. 