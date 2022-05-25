Texas school shooting: SRO officer was in the school, exchanged gunfire with shooter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed a school police officer exchanged gunfire with the suspected shooter who unleashed fatal gunfire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Texas DPS confirmed to Fox News that the school officer was injured by gunfire, which allowed suspect Salvador Ramos to run inside the school and barricade himself. Ramos dropped a bag of ammunition at the entrance of the school as a result of the shootout, according to DPS.

DPS added in a comment to Fox News that three local officers were wounded during the attack.

Officials say 19 children and two adults were killed during the shooting Tuesday morning. The victims were as young as eight years old.

Ramos was reportedly shot and killed by a special Border Patrol tactical unit (BORTAC).

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.