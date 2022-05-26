Uvalde, Texas student who covered herself in classmates' blood to survive is still shaken, dad says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-year-old reportedly smeared blood on herself and went into "survival mode" during the Uvalde mass shooting on Tuesday, and her father tells Fox News Digital that the quick-thinking pre-teen is still shaken after having watched her teacher and classmates gunned down.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, survived the shooting but watched her friends and teacher being killed, according to her aunt, Blanca Rivera, who spoke with Click 2 Houston.

Cerrillo smeared blood on her face and went into survival mode after seeing her classmates shot to death, according to the report.

"My sister-in-law said is that [Miah] saw her friend full of blood, and she got blood and put it on herself," Rivera said. "My brother said she had bullet fragments in her back."

The 11-year-old had seemed to be okay until Tuesday night when she got home, and then had a panic attack.

"Around midnight, my sister-in-law called me and she was just crying like, ‘I think it just hit Miah. I think everything came to reality. We’re home, and she’s just crying and having a panic attack," Rivera said.

Miguel Cerrillo, the 11-year-old's father, told Fox News Digital that she is still "freaking out" about what happened on Tuesday.

He added that she is out of the hospital but is not sleeping well.

Salvador Ramos, the alleged gunman, killed 19 students and two teachers during the shooting inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

A 9-year-old student told KENS 5 that the shooter said "it's time to die" after entering the classroom.

"He shot the next person’s door. We have a door in the middle. He opened it. He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, 'It's time to die,'" the student told the station. "When he shot, it was very loud and it hurt my ear."

Before entering the school, Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother in the face and sent messages stating "I’m going to shoot my grandmother," "I’ve shot my grandmother," and "I’m going to shoot an elementary school."

University Health hospital in San Antonio, Texas, said on Thursday morning that a 66-year-old woman, who's presumed to be his grandmother, is in serious condition.

