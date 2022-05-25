Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde parent whose child survived massacre reacts to horror of shooting

'Chaos' followed Uvalde shooting, parent of Robb Elementary student who survived says

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde parent whose 8-year-old son survived Tuesday's shooting shared his feelings about the massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers.

"Yesterday, I was just full of emotions," Guadelupe Leija told Fox News. "It's heartbreaking. My heart goes out all the families that lost a loved one."

"I mean, they're kids," he continued. "They're babies."

Authorities said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before entering Robb Elementary School. He barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom and shot at teachers and students before a border patrol agent shot killed the suspect, according to officials.

Leija said his son, Samuel, is a second-grader at Robb Elementary.

"I got a call from my wife that the shool was on lockdown," Leija told Fox News. "I drove up here, and it was a lot of chaos going on."

Eventually, Leija's wife was able to pick up their son from the nearby Uvalade Civic Center after the school was evacuated.

Leija said many students likely didn't know what was going on.

"We were watching the news, and then suddenly they were talking about this incident," he told Fox News. His son asked: "When did that happen?"

