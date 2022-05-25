Uvalde parent whose child survived massacre reacts to horror of shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Uvalde parent whose 8-year-old son survived Tuesday's shooting shared his feelings about the massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers.

"Yesterday, I was just full of emotions," Guadelupe Leija told Fox News. "It's heartbreaking. My heart goes out all the families that lost a loved one."

"I mean, they're kids," he continued. "They're babies."

BIDEN DEMANDS GUN CONTROL FOLLOWING UVALDE, TEXAS, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

Authorities said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before entering Robb Elementary School. He barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom and shot at teachers and students before a border patrol agent shot killed the suspect, according to officials.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Leija said his son, Samuel, is a second-grader at Robb Elementary.

"I got a call from my wife that the shool was on lockdown," Leija told Fox News. "I drove up here, and it was a lot of chaos going on."

WHO IS THE TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTER? WHAT WE KNOW

Eventually, Leija's wife was able to pick up their son from the nearby Uvalade Civic Center after the school was evacuated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leija said many students likely didn't know what was going on.

"We were watching the news, and then suddenly they were talking about this incident," he told Fox News. His son asked: "When did that happen?"