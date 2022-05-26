Biden to visit Uvalde to 'grieve' and demand 'action' on guns, White House says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House announced Thursday that President Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday.

Biden's visit will take place on May 29, almost one week after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

"On Sunday, May 29, the President and the First Lady will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," the White House said in a statement.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will go to Uvalde, Texas to "offer his comfort" and to "grieve with the family and the community."

Jean-Pierre also said that Biden is going to call on congress to "take action."

"He's going to go clearly on Sunday to offer his comfort to grieve with the family and the community. But at the same time, he is going to call on Congress to take action because it's been too long and now is the time to act," Jean-Pierre said.

During a speech on Tuesday night after the shooting at Robb Elementary school, Biden made a plea to the country from the White House, saying the United States needs stricter gun laws.

"Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbies?," Biden said. "It’s time to turn this pain into action."

He also sent a message to "those who obstruct or delay or block the commonsense gun laws."

"We need to let you know that we will not forget," Biden said.