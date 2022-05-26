Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden to visit Uvalde to 'grieve' and demand 'action' on guns, White House says

The White House said President Biden will call on Congress to 'take action'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The White House announced Thursday that President Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday. 

Biden's visit will take place on May 29, almost one week after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

"On Sunday, May 29, the President and the First Lady will travel to Uvalde, Texas to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," the White House said in a statement.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he makes a statement about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas shortly after Biden returned to Washington from his trip to South Korea and Japan, at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 24, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he makes a statement about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas shortly after Biden returned to Washington from his trip to South Korea and Japan, at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 24, 2022. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will go to Uvalde, Texas to "offer his comfort" and to "grieve with the family and the community."

Jean-Pierre also said that Biden is going to call on congress to "take action."

"He's going to go clearly on Sunday to offer his comfort to grieve with the family and the community. But at the same time, he is going to call on Congress to take action because it's been too long and now is the time to act," Jean-Pierre said.

PHOTOS: FAMILIES, VICTIMS OF TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

During a speech on Tuesday night after the shooting at Robb Elementary school, Biden made a plea to the country from the White House, saying the United States needs stricter gun laws.

"Why are we willing to live with this carnage?  Why do we keep letting this happen?  Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbies?," Biden said. "It’s time to turn this pain into action."

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF MASSACRE THAT LEFT AT LEAST 19 CHILDREN, 2 TEACHERS DEAD

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25.

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

He also sent a message to "those who obstruct or delay or block the commonsense gun laws."

"We need to let you know that we will not forget," Biden said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

