Texas
Published

Texas school shooting suspect's grandmother upgraded to 'fair condition'

Salvador Ramos's grandmother was able to run across the street to a neighbor's house and call 911 after she was shot in the face

By Paul Best | Fox News
President Biden, First Lady visit Uvalde, Texas following elementary school shooting Video

President Biden, First Lady visit Uvalde, Texas following elementary school shooting

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul details President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's visit to the Texas school shooting memorial site on 'Fox Report.'

The grandmother of Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos was upgraded to "fair condition" on Sunday afternoon, the University Health system in San Antonio said. 

Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother in the face shortly before noon on Tuesday then driving her truck to Robb Elementary School and opening fire, killing 19 children and two adults. 

The 66-year-old woman was initially listed in critical condition on Tuesday, but was in serious condition all week before being upgraded to fair on Sunday. 

  • FBI outside of home
    Image 1 of 2

    Multiple FBI agents are seen going in and out of Salvador Ramos' grandparents’ house.  (Fox News Digital)

  • Salvador Ramos Grandparent's home
    Image 2 of 2

    The home where Salvador Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother in the face before going on a rampage at an elementary school.  (Fox News Digital/Paul Best)

Two other victims of the shooting, a 10-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl, that University Health is treating were listed in serious condition and good condition respectively on Sunday. Another 10-year-old girl was discharged from the hospital on Friday. 

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Ramos's grandfather, Rolando Reyes, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that his wife was awake but couldn't speak after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. 

The suspect's grandmother was able to run across the street to a neighbor's house and call 911 before being airlifted to San Antonio for treatment, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said. 

  • Children run to safety during a mass shooting
    Image 1 of 2

    Children run to safety after escaping from a window during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed nineteen children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022.  (Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News/Handout via REUTERS)

  • Robb Elementary is Uvalde is pictured following the mass shooting
    Image 2 of 2

    Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Miguel Zamora, a mechanic for the Border Patrol who lives a block away from Ramos's grandparents, told Fox News Digital that he was at home on his lunch break when he saw the truck that Ramos was driving down his quiet street at 50 to 60 miles per hour, followed minutes later by the sound of a loud car crash and a hail of gunfire. 

DOJ TO INVESTIGATE POLICE RESPONSE TO UVALDE SHOOTING

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent a series of messages online that said, "I’m going to shoot my grandmother," "I’ve shot my grandmother," and, "I’m going to shoot an elementary school."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives while US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Mandy Gutierrez, the Priciple of Robb Elementary School, and Superintendent Hal Harrell in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives while US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Mandy Gutierrez, the Priciple of Robb Elementary School, and Superintendent Hal Harrell in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022.  (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramos had moved in with his grandparents in March and bought two AR-15 style rifles in May, just days after his 18th birthday. 

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed Ramos after officers breached the classroom that he was in, though law enforcement has been scrutinized for failing to take out the mass murdered earlier. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 