Texas school shooting suspect's grandmother upgraded to 'fair condition'

The grandmother of Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos was upgraded to "fair condition" on Sunday afternoon, the University Health system in San Antonio said.

Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother in the face shortly before noon on Tuesday then driving her truck to Robb Elementary School and opening fire, killing 19 children and two adults.

The 66-year-old woman was initially listed in critical condition on Tuesday, but was in serious condition all week before being upgraded to fair on Sunday.

Two other victims of the shooting, a 10-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl, that University Health is treating were listed in serious condition and good condition respectively on Sunday. Another 10-year-old girl was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Ramos's grandfather, Rolando Reyes, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that his wife was awake but couldn't speak after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

The suspect's grandmother was able to run across the street to a neighbor's house and call 911 before being airlifted to San Antonio for treatment, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said.

Miguel Zamora, a mechanic for the Border Patrol who lives a block away from Ramos's grandparents, told Fox News Digital that he was at home on his lunch break when he saw the truck that Ramos was driving down his quiet street at 50 to 60 miles per hour, followed minutes later by the sound of a loud car crash and a hail of gunfire.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent a series of messages online that said, "I’m going to shoot my grandmother," "I’ve shot my grandmother," and, "I’m going to shoot an elementary school."

Ramos had moved in with his grandparents in March and bought two AR-15 style rifles in May, just days after his 18th birthday.

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed Ramos after officers breached the classroom that he was in, though law enforcement has been scrutinized for failing to take out the mass murdered earlier.