Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas school shooting: Salvador Ramos told classroom ‘it’s time to die,’ survivor says

Texas school shooting: Salvador Ramos told classroom ‘it’s time to die,’ survivor says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Texas sheriff sent deputies to Uvalde elementary school massacre Video

Texas sheriff sent deputies to Uvalde elementary school massacre

Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the investigation into the Texas school shooting that left more than 20 people, including 19 children, dead.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers in the Uvalde mass shooting told a classroom of children that "it’s time to die," according to a fourth-grader who survived the attack. 

The chilling words allegedly uttered by Salvador Ramos inside Robb Elementary on Tuesday were revealed by a 9-year-old who spoke to KENS 5, describing how he hid under a table during the shooting rampage. 

"He shot the next person’s door. We have a door in the middle. He opened it. He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, 'It's time to die,'" the student told the station. "When he shot, it was very loud and it hurt my ear." 

The student said when he first heard gunfire coming from outside the classroom, he turned to his friend and told him "to hide under something so he won't find us. 

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES 

Uvalde, Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos. 

Uvalde, Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos.  (Uvalde Police Department)

"I was hiding hard. And I was telling my friend to not talk because he is going to hear us," the student told KENS 5. 

The boy and four other students reportedly took cover underneath a table that had a tablecloth on it. 

"When the cops came, the cop said: 'Yell if you need help!' And one of the persons in my class said 'help,’" the student recalled. "The guy overheard and... shot her." 

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25.

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

The student says the officer then "barged into that classroom

"The guy shot at the cop," he said. "And the cops started shooting." 

During the ordeal, the student said his teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles – the two who were killed in the shooting – "went in front of my classmates to help, to save them." 

Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School on Wednesday, May 25.

Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School on Wednesday, May 25. (REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

After Ramos was killed by a Border Patrol officer, the student said he "opened the curtain" over the table "and I just put my hand out." 

"I got out with my friend. I knew it was police," he said. "I saw the armor and the shield." 