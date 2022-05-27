Police face questions over timeline of events surrounding Uvalde school shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement officials in Uvalde, Texas are facing increased scrutiny over their response to a shooting that left 19 children and two faculty members dead as questions continue to rise regarding how quickly police responded to the crime and neutralized the suspect.

Police say they first received a call of "a crashed vehicle and an individual armed with a rifle making his way into the school" at 11:30 a.m after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed the truck he had taken from his grandmother’s house after shooting her in the face.

Authorities say they received a 911 call from Ramos's grandmother but an exact time has not been provided.

"He walks around. He sees two witnesses at a funeral home across the street. He fires toward them. He continues walking towards the school. He climbs a fence. Now he’s in the parking lot shooting at the school multiple times," Regional Director for DPS South Texas Victor Escalon said Thursday.

Ten minutes later, at 11:40 a.m., police say Ramos was inside Robb Elementary School after gaining access through an unlocked door without encountering any resistance. Authorities at first said that an armed officer was present at the school and injured after being shot by Ramos but later confirmed that was not the case.

"He walks, and I’m going to approximate 20 or 30 feet, he makes a right and walks into the hallway, he makes a right, makes another 20 feet, turns left into a schoolroom, into a classroom that has doors open in the middle," Escalon explained.

Three minutes later, Robb Elementary announced it was entering a lockdown "due to gunshots in the area" and said that students and staff were "safe in the building."

At 11:44 a.m., fourteen minutes after the 911 call warning of an armed man walking toward the school, Uvalde police arrive and come under fire from Ramos after attempting to make entry.

"They hear gunfire. They take rounds. They move back, get cover," Escalon said. "And during that time, they approach where the suspect is at."

Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told CNN that Ramos then made his way to a fourth-grade classroom and "barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom."

At 11:54 a.m., family members of the students gathered outside recorded videos showing them begging officers along the perimeter of the school to stop the shooting.

Children could be seen running out of the school at 12 p.m. as Escalon says police were taking fire, assembling "specialty equipment", evacuating students, and "developing a team to make entry to stop him."

At 12:17 p.m., Robb Elementary School posted on social media that an active shooter was on campus.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary ," the school said. "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. "

At 12:23 p.m., the Uvalde Police Department posted on Facebook telling parents to pick up their children at a location five minutes from the school and that the scene was still "active."

At around 12:45 p.m., Border patrol and tactical teams arrived on the scene and minutes later law enforcement radio chatter said Ramos had been killed and the siege was over.

About twenty minutes later, at 1:06 p.m., the Uvalde Police Department wrote on Facebook that Ramos was "in police custody."



What happened in those 90 minutes between when the first 911 call was placed and when Ramos was killed has fueled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement’s response to Tuesday’s rampage.

On Thursday, authorities largely ignored questions about why officers had not been able to stop the shooter sooner, with Escalon telling reporters he had "taken all those questions into consideration" and would offer updates later.

"They say they rushed in," said Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, and who raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. "We didn’t see that."

Ken Trump, president of the consulting firm National School Safety and Security Services, said the length of the timeline raised questions.

"Based on best practices, it’s very difficult to understand why there were any types of delays, particularly when you get into reports of 40 minutes and up of going in to neutralize that shooter," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report