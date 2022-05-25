Texas school shooting: All victims identified, Salvador Ramos' grandmother in serious condition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All of the victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas have been identified, Texas officials said Wednesday.

The officials told Fox News that each of the victims’ families have been contacted.

As of Wednesday, the death toll in Tuesday’s attack stood at 19 children and two teachers, while 17 remain injured.

Among those battling injuries is gunman Salvador Ramos’ grandmother, who the Texas Department of Public Safety says was shot in the face before he started opening fire at Robb Elementary School.

The 66-year-old grandmother remains in serious condition, according to the officials.

A 10-year-old girl is also reported to be in serious condition, while two other 9-year-olds and 10-year-olds are in good condition, the officials added.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, speaking on NBC’s "Today" show earlier this morning, said the events that led to school shooting began when Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother and then crashed a vehicle while fleeing that scene. Local police then got calls about an individual armed with a weapon making his way into the school, according to Olivarez.

He said when law enforcement "tried to make entry into the building, they were met with gunfire by the suspect, by the shooter.