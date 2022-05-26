Larry Gatlin drops out of NRA convention performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A day after "American Pie" singer Don McLean pulled out of the annual National Rifle Association convention, Larry Gatlin as well as Larry Stewart of Restless Heart announced they will be following in McLean’s footsteps and won't be performing in Houston, Texas.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Gatlin shared that he "cannot in good conscience" perform this weekend.

"To my fellow sad Americans—I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend," his statement began. "While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde— in my beloved, weeping TEXAS."

The country music and gospel singer was born in Seminole, Texas.

"It is not a perfect world and the 'if only crowd’s' policies will never make it one. I am a 'what if guy' and I can't help but ask the question, 'What if the teachers had been proficient in the use of firearms and had, in fact been armed this week? My answer is that there would not be 21 freshly dug graves for 21 of GOD's precious children."

Gatlin concluded his statement with sharing his condolences for all the families involved and urged the National Rifle Association to "rethink" their position regarding firearms.

"My prayers and thoughts go to all who are suffering, and I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in AMERICA. I'm a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd Amendment should not apply to everyone. It's that simple. GOD HELP US PLEASE."

Larry Stewart told Fox News Digital of his decision to pull out of the convention: "Due to the tragedy in Uvalde with the horrific school shooting and children who died, I want to honor the victims, families, the town and our friends in the great state of Texas the best I know how.

"So I have made the decision to pull out as a performer for the NRA convention this weekend, especially given the event is just down the road," Stewart continued. "I’m a strong believer in the 2nd Amendment and I know the NRA is a great organization who teaches strict gun safety with a membership of law-abiding citizens who love our country. I just believe this is best for me at this time. God Bless everyone involved!"

On Wednesday, McLean shared similar reasons for pulling out of his upcoming performance. He shared with Fox News Digital that he found it "disrespectful" and "hurtful" to perform during this sensitive time.

Gatlin, Stewart, McLean were part of several planned performances for this upcoming weekend. Lee Greenwood has confirmed with Fox News Digital that he still plans to perform. A rep for Danielle Peck confirmed to Billboard she plans to perform as well.

A teen opened fire inside a Texas elementary school Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police. Some names of those killed began to emerge Tuesday, many accompanied by photos of smiling children.

Gov. Greg Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, a Uvalde resident.

Two police officers were wounded but were expected to survive, Abbott added.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss, and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," Abbott said in a statement.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace, Greg Norman and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.