Everything you need to follow the New Hampshire primaries today
New Hampshire’s presidential primary kicked off Tuesday as voters flock to cast the first ballots in the first primary in the 2024 presidential election
Nikki Haley on Monday rejected the idea that she must win the New Hampshire presidential primary to continue her challenge to former President Donald Trump.
In an interview on NewsNation, the former South Carolina governor said that while the "political class" has declared Trump the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, all her campaign needs to do is finish "stronger" than in Iowa on Tuesday night.
"We started at 2% in Iowa and ended at 20%. I need to be stronger in New Hampshire, then stronger in South Carolina," Haley told NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert on Monday. The former U.N. Ambassador said "it's never been fair" to say that her presidential campaign is make or break in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.
"This is not a coronation. This is an election. And you go state by state. We’re going to take it one step at a time," Haley said.
Iowa Republicans resoundingly elected Trump to be the party's 2024 standard-bearer last week, handing him a convincing 30-point victory in the caucuses. The former president is hoping for a repeat performance in the Granite State, with strong momentum after second-place finisher Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.
Former President Donald Trump secured a historic victory at the 2024 Iowa caucuses, winning 98 of 99 counties in the first contest of the presidential election.
Before Trump’s landslide victory, former Sen. Bob Dole held the record for his 13-point lead over his nearest competitor in the 1988 Iowa caucuses.
Trump shattered this record with a 30-point win over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who were neck and neck for second place. Entrepreneur, conservative commentator and author was also a hopeful GOP candidate on caucus night.
Ramaswamy earned roughly 8% support among caucusgoers and withdrew from the race following his loss.
DeSantis also announced the end to his presidential campaign on Sunday after taking second in Iowa.
Not only did Trump make history in the state of Iowa, but he more than doubled the 24% support he received in 2016.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has not shied away from publicly sharing his critical opinions of President Biden and his policies.
The Republican governor spoke to Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on “Your World” on the day of the Iowa Caucus, blasting the president over his policies and leadership style.
Sununu said Biden “crushed the country” but isn’t the only one to blame. “It’s these unnamed staffers, it’s the bureaucrats that are crushing the country with inflation, regulations, lack of management, all this wokeism. It’s awful. It’s absolutely awful.”
Back in November, Sununu appeared on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio, explaining that “nobody really cares that Joe Biden’s not on the ballot here,” and continued to state that Americans had “given up on him, they’re moving on.”
The governor has made it known that he is not only ready to move on from Biden, but also former President Donald Trump, in hopes to see former South Carolina governor and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley become the next president.
"I’m behind Nikki Haley. I think they should all get out frankly, including former President Trump. I think everyone should kind of clear the way," Sununu said back in December in response to a question on Haley's GOP opponents.
Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota says President Biden should be on the ballot in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democrat presidential primary.
And Phillips, who in October launched a long-shot primary challenge against the president, is taking aim at the Democratic Party for keeping him off the ballot in some upcoming primaries.
Phillips, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, launched his campaign for the White House in late October and is focusing most of his time and resources on New Hampshire, where the president's name won't be on the ballot Tuesday in the state's unsanctioned Democrat primary. Top Democrats in the state have launched a write-in campaign on the president's behalf.
Phillips says he's invested $5 million of his own money in his White House bid.
"A lot more than I intended," he noted in an interview with Fox News Digital. But he said his investment may be starting to pay off as "grassroots donors are really starting to pop up."
His ads are playing on New Hampshire airwaves in an effort to improve his name recognition.
For 60 years, Iowa served as the first caucus state for both Republicans and Democrats, but 2024 looks different. In a breaking of tradition, the Democrat Party announced that not only would their party’s first caucus not be held in Iowa, but they were also going to be skipping the New Hampshire primary.
"While the president wishes to participate in the Primary, he is obligated as a Democratic candidate for President to comply with the Delegate Selection Rules for the 2024 Democratic National Convention promulgated by the Democratic National Committee," Biden 2024 campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez wrote in a letter to longtime New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley in late October.
Democrats are rallying behind President Biden’s re-election campaign, and, amid scrutiny and concerns over his physical and cognitive health, the party is seeking to reach voters in a state more likely to vote for a second term.
In an effort to reach these targeted voters, Democrats will hold their first presidential primary in South Carolina on Feb. 3.
A small unincorporated community in northern New Hampshire was the only region of the Granite State to cast ballots during a midnight voting tradition for Tuesday's primary and all six registered voters voted for former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.
The six Dixville Notch voters cast their ballots after polls opened at midnight in a tradition that began with the 1960 election.
Two of the other communities that typically cast the state's first ballots decided not to participate in midnight voting this year. Hart's Location and Millsfield will instead hold voting for the primary during daytime hours.
"Our population is getting older in Millsfield, and getting up at midnight to go vote is getting harder and harder for our population," Millsfield election official Shawn Cote previously told WMUR.
The process of casting and counting votes in Dixville Notch is quick given the low number of voters and the results are immediately reported across the country.
Former South Carolina Governor and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has long argued that, opposed to former President Donald Trump and former candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, she is the only candidate that can gain the independent and educated voters required to defeat President Biden.
Both demographics have abandoned the GOP since 2016, leading to a string of Republican defeats in subsequent elections. New Hampshire, with its highly educated, independent leaning voters, and early position in the process, makes it a prime opportunity for Haley to advance.
As such, she has barnstormed the state, earning the endorsement of popular New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and conservative military officer Don Boluc.
In January 2023, Haley discussed the possibility of running for president.
"Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at, 'does the current situation push for new?' The second question is, 'am I that person that could be that new leader?' You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, foreign policy. You can look at, you know, inflation going up, economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant the fact that, yes, we need to go in a new direction," Haley said.
In February 2023, she announced her bid for president.
"It's time for a new generation of leadership," Haley stated.
