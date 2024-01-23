Everything you need to follow the New Hampshire primaries today

Nikki Haley on Monday rejected the idea that she must win the New Hampshire presidential primary to continue her challenge to former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on NewsNation, the former South Carolina governor said that while the "political class" has declared Trump the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, all her campaign needs to do is finish "stronger" than in Iowa on Tuesday night.

"We started at 2% in Iowa and ended at 20%. I need to be stronger in New Hampshire, then stronger in South Carolina," Haley told NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert on Monday. The former U.N. Ambassador said "it's never been fair" to say that her presidential campaign is make or break in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.

"This is not a coronation. This is an election. And you go state by state. We’re going to take it one step at a time," Haley said.

Iowa Republicans resoundingly elected Trump to be the party's 2024 standard-bearer last week, handing him a convincing 30-point victory in the caucuses. The former president is hoping for a repeat performance in the Granite State, with strong momentum after second-place finisher Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report