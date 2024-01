Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips, who secured around 20% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary, described his experience attending a Trump rally in the Granite State.

When "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy asked him about his decision to connect with Trump supporters, Rep. Phillips highlighted the importance of bipartisanship in the 2024 election, noting it was his "responsibility" to reach out to voters who might be voting for another candidate.

"That's my responsibility, and I'm sick of this political culture that only rewards dividers," Phillips, D-Minn., said Wednesday.

"I flipped a district that had been Republican for 60 years in 2018. I didn't do so by just pandering to Democrats. I invited independents and Republicans. I'm the second most bipartisan member of Congress for a reason."

"I have great friendships with both sides of the aisle. Any leader of the free world should show up and the other side's rally and say hello and greet people, and I got to tell you, I spoke with 50," he continued.

"They were the most hospitable, thoughtful, kind people I've interacted with in a long time. Yesterday at the polls, I said hello to everybody holding signs. Biden signs, Williamson signs, my signs. Trump signs, Haley signs. People were so decent and I would call it anger-tainment. Anger-tainment would have us believe we are so much more divided than we are."

Biden won the New Hampshire primary election decisively against Phillips and Marianne Williamson on Tuesday night. Biden secured more than 50% of the vote in a write-in campaign since his name did not appear on the ballot.

Phillips came in a distant second place with around 20% of the vote, and Williamson came in third place with more than 4% of the vote.

He reiterated the importance of phasing out elderly politicians, arguing Americans are ready for a Dean Phillips-Nikki Haley matchup in November, despite the fact both candidates have been accused of embarking on longshot campaigns.

"I don't think these two men are the ones to do it. It's time for a new generation," Phillips said, urging viewers to connect with their fellow Americans face-to-face.

"Go out in the country, meet people, give some high-fives, handshakes and hugs, and let's get our act back together. That's my proposition, and I do think the country is ready for it. I just think that political duopoly is preventing what most Americans want," he continued.

Earlier this week, Phillips shut down the idea that he would launch a third-party run, scolding reporters for pressing him on the possibility.

"Well, we're in a primary, so there's no splitting the votes. I don't know what that means," he retorted in a video shared by Forbes. He reiterated that "under no condition" would he run on a third-party ticket, so he wouldn't be taking votes away from Biden in the general election and would oppose any third-party effort to take votes away from Biden if he doesn't secure the Democratic nomination.

"Couldn't be more clear. I don't understand why there's confusion," he told the group of reporters. Afterward, the Democrat grew frustrated when asked if he would "dissuade" a third-party challenger to Biden.

"First of all, I just hope one of you asks a question about what people really care [about] right now. That's just a simple request," Phillips lectured the reporters. "I've been here for 90 days and you know how many people have asked me any of the questions that you have so far? Not one."

Meanwhile, Biden warned the "stakes could not be higher" after he and Trump both secured resounding victories in the Granite State.

"It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our Democracy. Our personal freedoms — from the right to choose to the right to vote. Our economy — which has seen the strongest recovery in the world since COVID. All are at stake," Biden said in a statement.

"I want to thank all those who wrote my name in this evening in New Hampshire. It was a historic demonstration of commitment to our democratic process. And I want to say to all those Independents and Republicans who share our commitment to core values of our nation — our democracy, our personal freedoms, an economy that gives everyone a fair shot — to join us as Americans."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.