Conservatives blast Biden as 'election denier' after he calls McAuliffe the 'real' governor of Virginia

President Joe Biden was slammed by conservatives on social media and called an "election denier" after he referred to Terry McAuliffe, who lost the Virginia gubernatorial election to the current GOP governor Glenn Youngkin, as the commonwealth’s "real" governor.

"Hello, Virginia, and the real governor, Terry McAuliffe," Biden told a crowd in Virginia on Tuesday night in an event with VP Kamala Harris discussing abortion access. "My name is Joe Biden. I'm Jill Biden's husband and Kamala's running mate. Kidding aside. Thank you, Kamala, for your leadership protecting reproductive freedom and for so much more that you do."

Biden was quickly criticized by conservatives for the comment.

"I was informed that denying election results is the biggest threat to our democracy," conservative influence LibsofTikTok posted on X . "Start the impeachment hearings!"

"Sounds like Biden should be removed from the Virginia ballot," conservative commentator Chris Barron posted on X, referencing Democrat efforts to keep former President Trump off the ballot for "election denial."

"Subverting democracy, denying elections, basically insurrection."

"Biden is shuttled across the river to promote nine-month, taxpayer-funded elective abortion-on-demand — and tosses in some casual election denialism while he’s at it," Fox News contributor Guy Benson posted on X.

"Not sure how our democracy survives this kind of election denialism, tbh," Outkick.com founder Clay Travis posted on X.

"Joe Biden is an election denier in more ways than one," GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik posted on X.

"Mr. President, I’m right here," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted on X.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Biden was "making a joke about McAuliffe’s previous term as governor."

"He congratulated Governor Youngkin on his election out of the gate and has worked across the aisle with him ever since."