Conservatives warn Haley after Trump wins New Hampshire primary: 'Drop out or help Democrats'

Reactions quickly started pouring in on social media following former President Trump’s victory over former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary, including from the Biden campaign and Trump supporters calling on Haley to drop out.

"Congratulations to President Trump on his decisive victory tonight in America's first-in-the-nation primary!" GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. "Our House Republican leaders and a majority of Republican Senators support his reelection, and Republican voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have strongly backed him at the polls. It's now past time for the Republican Party to unite around President Trump so we can focus on ending the disastrous Biden presidency and growing our majority in Congress."

"If Nikki Haley’s primary goal is to defeat Joe Biden in November, she will drop out tonight and endorse Trump," Federalist co-founder Sean Davis posted on X. "If she continues to stay in a race she cannot win just to attack Trump, then we’ll know she’s fully owned by the left-wing Democrats who are funding her campaign."

"First time any candidate has won the first two primary states since 1976," Eric Trump posted on X .

DONALD TRUMP DOMINATES AGAIN, AS FORMER PRESIDENT EASILY BEATS NIKKI HALEY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP PRIMARY

"Congrats to Donald Trump and the entire team on a decisive victory in New Hampshire!" Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance posted on X . "At this point Haley can either drop out or help the Democrats."

"I want to congratulate my good friend @realdonaldtrump on another resounding win in New Hampshire tonight," the account for former HUD Secretary Ben Carson and his wife Candy posted on X . "This primary is over, and I pray @NikkiHaley will drop out so we can focus our efforts on defeating Biden in November. We have a country to save and the stakes are too high."

TRUMP 'HONORED' BY NEW HAMPSHIRE WIN, SAYS REPUBLICAN PARTY IS 'VERY UNITED'

In a statement, the Biden presidential campaign said that the results "confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, and the election denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party."

"Trump is offering Americans the same extreme agenda that has cost Republicans election after election: promising to undermine American democracy, reward the wealthy on the backs of the middle class, and ban abortion nationwide. Joe Biden sees things differently. He’s fighting to grow our economy for the middle-class, strengthen our democracy, and protect the rights of every single American. While we work toward November 2024, one thing is increasingly clear today: Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he’ll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a staunch supporter of Haley's, posted on X that her 2nd place finish "turned the narrative of the national media on its head and proved this is indeed a two person race."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This race is far from over," Haley told her supporters after Trump was declared the winner, backing up her previous comments leading up to the election that she intends to stay in the race for the long run.

The Haley campaign sent out a press release late Tuesday night taking a shot at the Trump campaign and pollsters for predicting she would lose by 20 points in New Hampshire.

"The political elites never learn. The same naysayers who said Nikki Haley couldn’t defeat a 30-year incumbent state legislator or win the governor’s race in South Carolina are the same people declaring the presidential race over after only two states have voted," said Haley communications director Nachama Soloveichik. "Nikki Haley has never taken her cues from the establishment, and she’s not going to start now. Keep underestimating us — that will be fun."