Voters share top running mate choices for Trump if elected: 'It has to be someone younger'

Megan Myers By Megan Myers , Ramiro Vargas Fox News
Published
Voters in New Hampshire shared their top vice president choices for Trump's running mate for the 2024 election ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Voters in New Hampshire shared who they'd like to see as former President Trump's running mate for the 2024 election.

"It has to be someone younger, a lot younger," Kate from Maine told Fox News. "He’s old. [President] Biden’s old. The number two is really important in this election."

Biden, 81, is the oldest sitting president to serve, while Trump, 77, previously held the record. 

"It really doesn’t matter to me, but as long as it's somebody who supports the main person, then that's most important," Irene from Massachusetts said of Trump's potential running mate

Former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire

Former President Trump said at a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, in January that he knows who he is going to choose as his vice presidential nominee.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

But Michael, from Arkansas, said the future president needs "the Lord God" at his side.

"Our president is gonna need our Lord God by him," Michael said. "He's gonna have another battle on his hands trying to fix our country. It's so far gone."

Some voters were more decisive about their would-be vice presidents. One New Hampshire voter, Diane, hopes Trump will choose his rival candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"I think she would balance [Trump]," Diane said. "She would offset his craziness."

Voters in New Hampshire

Voters in New Hampshire shared their top choices for Trump's running mate if elected in 2024.  (Fox News/Ramiro Vargas)

But Trump made it sound unlikely that his former ambassador to the United Nations would be his running mate.

"She is not presidential timber," Trump said at a New Hampshire rally on Friday. "Now, when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president."

Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump speaking

Former President Trump said he likely won't choose his rival candidate Nikki Haley as his running mate, but at least one New Hampshire voter told Fox News she wished Trump would pick her to "offset his craziness." (Michael M. Santiago/Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Another New Hampshire voter, Greg, said he expects New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair, to be Trump's running mate.

"She’s a big supporter of him," he said. 

During a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month, Trump said he knew who he was going to choose. The short list includes South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders among others, FOX Business reported.

But some voters just hoped for anyone but Trump to get elected. 

"I have no idea," Brian, of New Hampshire, said. "God help us if he gets in."

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 