Voters share top running mate choices for Trump if elected: 'It has to be someone younger'

Voters in New Hampshire shared who they'd like to see as former President Trump's running mate for the 2024 election.

"It has to be someone younger, a lot younger," Kate from Maine told Fox News. "He’s old. [President] Biden’s old. The number two is really important in this election."

Biden, 81, is the oldest sitting president to serve, while Trump, 77, previously held the record.

"It really doesn’t matter to me, but as long as it's somebody who supports the main person, then that's most important," Irene from Massachusetts said of Trump's potential running mate.

But Michael, from Arkansas, said the future president needs "the Lord God" at his side.

"Our president is gonna need our Lord God by him," Michael said. "He's gonna have another battle on his hands trying to fix our country. It's so far gone."

Some voters were more decisive about their would-be vice presidents. One New Hampshire voter, Diane, hopes Trump will choose his rival candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"I think she would balance [Trump]," Diane said. "She would offset his craziness."

But Trump made it sound unlikely that his former ambassador to the United Nations would be his running mate.

"She is not presidential timber," Trump said at a New Hampshire rally on Friday. "Now, when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president."

Another New Hampshire voter, Greg, said he expects New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair, to be Trump's running mate.

"She’s a big supporter of him," he said.

During a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier this month, Trump said he knew who he was going to choose. The short list includes South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders among others, FOX Business reported.

But some voters just hoped for anyone but Trump to get elected.

"I have no idea," Brian, of New Hampshire, said. "God help us if he gets in."