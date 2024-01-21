Kayleigh McEnany: Trump needs this tone for the next nine months if he wants to beat Biden

Former President Trump congratulated Ron DeSantis Sunday for running a "great campaign" for president after the Florida governor dropped out of the 2024 race.

DeSantis ended his campaign and endorsed Trump, saying in part on X, "It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him."

Trump spoke at a campaign event in Rochester, N.H., ahead of the 2024 primary and praised DeSantis for "doing a very good job." He also said he looks forward to working with the former presidential candidate and others to defeat President Biden.

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany said Trump will need a "conciliatory" tone for the next several months if he wants to beat Biden in November.

"I think he [Trump] gets the DeSantis voter both in the primary and the general. The DeSantis voter tends to be a traditional conservative person of faith, and that naturally translates to Donald Trump. Where I think his challenge is both here and going forward into a general election, is winning over the Nikki Haley voter, winning over the establishment voter, winning over the independent, which is why I think that vice presidential pick is so important," McEnany said on "The Big Weekend Show."

"You must pick someone who helps to bring in that bloc because I believe the conservatives, the base, is going to come home, show up, rain or shine. You need the independent, you need the suburban women. You need that tone."

Co-host Guy Benson also argued Trump’s "conciliatory tone" is necessary come election day.

"To beat Joe Biden, there will need to be unity on the right. And it starts with treating potential allies as they drop out, the way that we actually just heard from Trump, which is a little bit out of character for him. But I think strategically it makes sense," he explained.

A CNN/University of New Hampshire poll found Trump leads Nikki Haley 50% - 39% respectively, just two days before the primary on Tuesday.