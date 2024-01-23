Rep Donalds makes final pitch for Trump to undecided New Hampshire voters: 'Pretty clear at this point'

LACONIA, N.H. - Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds spoke to Fox News Digital in New Hampshire on Monday, speaking directly to undecided Republican voters who are on the fence about whether to support former President Trump or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"I mean, look, my closing message is this, our party, we're blessed, we have a lot of talent in our party, but it is pretty clear at this point that the majority of our party wants President Trump in office again," Donalds told Fox News Digital at a Trump rally. "The vast majority. It's pretty clear at this point."

Donalds continued, "Secondarily, with how bad Joe Biden has been, we need somebody who can step in on day one. Nikki Haley couldn't do that, Vivek Ramaswamy couldn't do that, and Ron DeSantis couldn't do that. Donald Trump can. This is about the future of our country."

Donalds said that "one thing I love about our country" is that "everybody gets a choice."

"Everybody gets an opportunity to live their freedom, do what they want, have their voice be heard, cast their vote however they want," Donalds explained.

"But I would urge those people who are on the fence, it's time for us to unite, because we're dealing with radicals in the White House who are destroying this country, and we got to unite as a party. We got to be one party so we can fix this country and get it back for not only ourselves, but for our kids and our future."

After a convincing 30-point victory in Iowa's low-turnout GOP presidential caucuses a week ago, Trump is aiming for an encore performance in the Granite State as he tries to bring the Republican nomination race to an early ending.

For Haley, a former two-term South Carolina governor who served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration, the New Hampshire primary may be her best and possibly last chance to slow down or derail the former president's march toward renomination.

The final surveys indicated Trump dominating among registered Republicans, with Haley grabbing majority support among independents.

Heading into Election Day, Trump holds a 19 point edge over Haley, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

