Former President Trump on Tuesday secured a double-digit victory in the New Hampshire primary with 54.55% of the vote compared to runner-up Nikki Haley's 43.2%. Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen explained Wednesday on "FOX & Friends" that the margin is "jarring" and represents a warning sign for Trump ahead of a possible rematch with President Biden.

MARC THIESSEN: He's effectively the quasi-Republican incumbent. He never ceded the leadership of the Republican Party. He's offended that anyone challenged him for the Republican nomination. He thinks he should be the nominee. The last time you had a challenge like this to a Republican incumbent was in 1992, when Pat Buchanan challenged George H.W. Bush. He got 38% to Bush's 52%. The New York Times headline was ‘Bush jarred in first primary. President Bush scored a less than impressive victory over Pat Buchanan.' Haley did much better than Buchanan ever did. Why is this not jarring? You just showed the stats.Thirty-five percent of Republicans in the state are not going to vote for Donald Trump. He's bleeding centrists. He needs those Haley voters, and right now, a lot of the Republican Party and independents are saying they're not going to vote for him. So it's a warning sign. …

She's the only candidate who has shown in polls, in several polls, to have a double-digit lead over Biden. So her argument is: do you want to go with your heart or do you want to go with your head? Do you want to win this election? Are you willing to risk four more years of Joe Biden, which will be the first Kamala Harris presidency? And you look at everything that's happening in the world, is that a risk you're willing to take? And a lot of Republicans are saying, yeah, because Trump is being under attack and they want to rally around it.

The New Hampshire primary was a head-to-head face off between Trump and Haley after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign.

When polls closed Tuesday, Trump secured another win against Haley after his decisive victory in Iowa. Unlike results in the Hawkeye State, the former president didn't land a knockout blow in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary.

Trump scored 54.54% of the vote, while Haley racked up 43.17%, keeping it within 12%. New Hampshire's 22 delegates were divided up with 12 going to Trump and nine going to Haley.

Despite the loss, Haley has vowed to stay in the race.

"You’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They’re falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not last in the nation. This race is far from over," Haley stressed, as she spoke to supporters after the New Hampshire race was quickly called for Trump.

Candidates are now shifting focus to Haley's home state of South Carolina, which will hold the next primary election on Feb. 24.

