New Hampshire voters are irritated with President Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for dismissing the Granite State in the 2024 primary process, with some expressing anger that the president won't be on the ballot.

Biden and the DNC decided the Democratic Party is beginning the primary process with South Carolina instead of New Hampshire, prompting backlash from some voters who feel disregarded over the move. Others have advocated a write-in campaign to ensure there isn't an upset from either one of his primary challengers: Dean Phillips or Marianne Williamson.

But not all New Hampshire voters are on board with that proposal.

"I'm kind of angry about it," one voter said. "And some people have said, why should we write his name in when he won't even give us the time of day?"

"We're disappointed this year not to have the Democratic primary, and that's why we're doing this, because it's not meaningless like the DNC says," another voter said. "It really is meaningful."

"The Democratic National Committee has said that… the Democratic primary here is not relevant or real, and I think that's just nonsense," another voter said.

Rep. Dean Phillips, who is largely seen as a moderate Minnesota representative, launched his campaign to oust Biden back in October. He has invested millions of his own dollars to carry out what critics see as a longshot campaign, but some are worried with Biden not on the ballot, he could gain steam in the race.

Previously asked where he needs to finish in New Hampshire's primary, Phillips said, "[W]e started at zero just 10 weeks ago. My name is not yet well known. And I think getting in the 20s would be an extraordinary accomplishment."

That appears to be a lowering of expectations from a few weeks earlier, but the latest poll in the Granite State's Democrat primary indicates Phillips is far short of that goal. He stands at 10% in a University of New Hampshire/CNN poll conducted Jan. 16-19, a point ahead of bestselling author and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson, who is making her second straight White House run.

Sixty-three percent of those questioned in the survey said they'd write in Biden's name.

Former New Hampshire congressional candidate Matt Mowers predicted Phillips would do better "than expected" in the race during "Fox & Friends First," although cautioning the election would not be an upset for the incumbent president.

"It is going to be a closer-than-expected scare for Joe Biden," Mowers said on Tuesday.

Biden has faced ongoing concerns surrounding his age and mental acuity ahead of the 2024 presidential election as he battles historically low approval and dwindling support among key voting blocs nationwide.

Democrats have worried about Biden's chances to prevail against former President Trump, and some key left-wing operatives have even suggested he step aside to allow a different candidate the chance to prevail.

"I think he's [Dean Phillips] going to overperform what many folks were expecting," Mowers said. "Recent polls show he might even be getting close to a third of the vote, or somewhere in the 20s. If he does that, it's certainly a message to Joe Biden about frustration from Democratic Party activists, and whether that's because of overall dissatisfaction with his administration or potentially because he decided to try to kill off the first in the nation primary here in New Hampshire."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.