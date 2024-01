Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The 2024 Republican primary is in full swing, as former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Here's a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.

DELEGATE COUNT AFTER IOWA:

Trump: 20 DeSantis: 9 Haley: 8 Ramaswamy: 3

DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN: 1,215

DELEGATES REMAINING: 2,389

ONE NEW POLL: New polling from New Hampshire shows Trump holding a double-digit lead over Haley in what is largely a two-person race for the Granite State. The poll shows Trump garnering 50% support among those likely to vote in next Tuesday's New Hampshire GOP presidential primary. Haley is in second with 36% support, and DeSantis is a distant third at 6%.

ONE NEW ENDORSEMENT: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump for president Tuesday night and called for the country to unify behind the Republican front-runner.

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States," Cruz said on "Hannity." "I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically."

ONE KEY QUOTE:

"Trump is the one I'm going for." - Nikki Haley