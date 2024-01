Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

GOP Sens. John Cornyn and Deb Fischer endorsed former President Trump on Tuesday night following Trump's win in the New Hampshire primary in his bid to be crowned the Republican presidential nominee.

"It's time for Republicans to unite around President Donald Trump and make Joe Biden a one-term president," Fischer said in a statement. "These last three years have yielded a crippling border crisis, an inflationary economy that prices the American Dream out of reach for families, and a world in constant turmoil with our enemies on the march. I endorse Donald Trump for president so we can secure our border, get our economy moving again, and keep America safe."

Cornyn said in a statement posted to X, "To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate, and it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice."

RECORD GOP TURNOUT, CALLS FOR HALEY TO LEAVE RACE ROUND OUT TOP 5 MOMENTS FROM THE NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARIES

"Four more years of failed domestic policies like the Biden Border Crisis and record-high inflation, and failed foreign policies that have emboldened our adversaries and made the world a more dangerous place, must be stopped," he said.

Cornyn and Fischer join more than 15 GOP senators in endorsing Trump, including Sens. JD Vance of Ohio, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Marco Rubio of Florida and others.

The endorsements come as there is increasing pressure on former South Carolina governor Nikki Hailey to suspend her campaign and endorse Trump. A growing number of lawmakers have been calling on the GOP to unite behind Trump, who is expected to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump won the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday night, defeating Hailey, and declared the GOP was "very united" behind his candidacy. Trump also won the Iowa caucuses last week.

HALEY AND PHILLIPS OUTPERFORMED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE BUT IT'S STILL A TRUMP VS. BIDEN HORSE RACE

New Hampshire — where independent voters who make up roughly 40% of the electorate can vote in either major party's contest and have long played an influential role in the state's storied presidential primary — was considered fertile ground for Haley. She spent plenty of time and resources in the state, securing the influential endorsement of popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

However, Trump dominated for a second week in a row, cruising to victory in both critical early voting states.

When asked if he felt Haley would suspend her campaign, he said, "I don’t know. She should."

Haley asserted she would continue on in the race following the primary.