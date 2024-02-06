Who won the Super Bowl the year you were born? Here is every trophy-winning team since 1967

The biggest night in football is just about here, with the top two teams in the NFL facing off for the coveted Lombardi trophy.

The Super Bowl has quickly become one of the most watched annual events in all of sports.

Last year's event reached over 115 million viewers, making it the most watched Super Bowl in history, according to Statista, a data gathering and statistical reporting organization.

While the 2024 Super Bowl winner is yet to be determined, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have their own fair share of titles — but who else is on the list of Super Bowl winners?

Check out every team that has won the Super Bowl since its first game in 1967!

Super Bowl I: 1967

The first-ever major football event, known at the time as the AFL-NFL Championship, took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 15, 1967.

For the first major sporting event, the two top competitors were the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the end, the Packers took home the trophy labeled "World Professional Football Championship" after beating the Chiefs 35 to 10.

Super Bowl II: 1968

The Green Bay Packers once again took home the major award on Jan 14, 1968, after playing in the Miami Orange Bowl against the Oakland Raiders.

The Packers beat Oakland by a final score of 33 to 14.

Super Bowl III: 1969

The third Super Bowl was a major event, as this was the first time the term "Super Bowl" appeared along with the use of Roman numerals, Britannica reported.

In the official Super Bowl, the New York Jets played against the Baltimore Colts on Jan. 12, 1969.

The game took place at the Miami Orange Bowl, with the Jets taking home the win after outscoring Baltimore 16 to 7.

Super Bowl IV: 1970

The Kansas City Chiefs franchise made their second appearance in the major sporting event on Jan. 11, 1970, at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The team took home its first win after defeating the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23 to 7.

Super Bowl V: 1971

Following the death of Vince Lombardi in Sept. 1970, the NFL chose to honor the two-time Super Bowl winning coach by naming the trophy after him.

The first team to take home the official "Vince Lombardi Trophy" were the Baltimore Colts — scoring 16 points against the Dallas Cowboys, who scored 13.

Super Bowl VI: 1972

Super Bowl VI took place in Tulane Stadium on Jan. 16, 1972, with the Dallas Cowboys playing the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys made back-to-back appearance, but came out on top this time after outscoring the Dolphins 24 to 3.

Super Bowl VII: 1973

In the second consecutive appearance by the Miami Dolphins, the franchise was up against the Washington Redskins.

The Dolphins made history in 1973 after being the only team in NFL history to complete an entire season undefeated, Britannica reported.

The franchise took home its first Lombardi trophy after defeating the Redskins 14-7 on Jan. 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Super Bowl VIII: 1974

In yet another appearance by the Miami Dolphins, the franchise became the second team in history to take home back-to-back Super Bowl wins — the first being the Packers in 1967 and 1968.

After playing against the Minnesota Vikings at Rice Stadium on Jan. 13, 1974, the Dolphins once again came out on top with a final score of 24 to 7.

Super Bowl IX: 1975

The Pittsburgh Steelers made its first franchise appearance and took home its first win against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 12, 1975.

The 16 to 6 victory marked the first of six total Super Bowl wins — tying the New England Patriots for the most wins of any NFL franchise, FOX Sports documented.

Super Bowl X: 1976

Super Bowl X took place at the Miami Orange Bowl on Jan. 18, 1976 in Miami, Florida.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were pitted against the Dallas Cowboys, the former winning the trophy with a final score of 21 to 17.

Super Bowl XI: 1977

The Oakland Raiders made its second franchise appearance in 1977, playing against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The Raiders outscored the Vikings, leading the California team to a 32 to 14 victory.

Super Bowl XII: 1978

Denver made its first Super Bowl appearance in 1978.

The Broncos lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 15 at the Louisiana Superdome.

The Cowboys franchise won its second Super Bowl with a final score of 27 to 10.

Super Bowl XIII: 1979

The Miami Orange Bowl hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 21.

The Pennsylvania franchise beat out the Cowboys by a 35-31 final score.

Super Bowl XIV: 1980

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise made its third Super Bowl appearance in 1980, facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, which made its first franchise appearance on Jan. 21 in Miami.

The Rams lost the game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31 to 19, making the Pittsburgh team the first to win four Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XV: 1981

The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 27 to 10.

The Raiders' win in 1981 made them the first-ever Wild Card team to take home the Lombardi trophy, FOX Sports reported.

Super Bowl XVI: 1982

In 1982, the San Francisco 49ers franchise won its first-ever Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals scored 21 points to the 49ers' 26 points.

Super Bowl XVII: 1983

Taking place in Pasedena, California, the game against the Washington Redskins and the Miami Dolphins saw the Redskins on top.

The Redskins outscored their competitors 27 to 17.

Super Bowl XVIII: 1984

The Los Angeles Raiders were up against the previous Super Bowl winners, the Washington Redskins, and came out on top with a final score of 38-9.

The game includes one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history: Marcus Allen's 74-yard touchdown run.

Super Bowl XIX: 1985

In a game with Joe Montana and Dan Marino, only one legend could come out on top.

Montana led the 49ers to another victory after outscoring Marino and his team 38-16.

Super Bowl XX: 1986

The Chicago Bears team made their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1986 and ended up taking home the Lombardi trophy.

The Bears dominated the New England Patriots, outscoring them 46 to 10.

Super Bowl XXI: 1987

The New York Giants took home the Super Bowl after defeating the Denver Broncos, 39-20.

Super Bowl XXII: 1988

The Washington Redskins played the Denver Broncos in San Diego.

The Redskins beat the Broncos, 42 to 10, with an historical win as Dough Williams became the first African American quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, as FOX Sports shared.

Super Bowl XXIII: 1989

The Joe Montana-led San Francisco 49ers took home another Super Bowl title after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals — outscoring the latter team 20 to 16.

Super Bowl XXIV: 1990

The previous Super Bowl winners, San Francisco 49ers, beat out the Denver Broncos on Jan. 28, 1990, at the Louisiana Superdome.

The 49ers grabbed the record for most points scored by a single team and the largest margin of victory after defeating the Colorado team 55 to 10.

Super Bowl XXV: 1991

The 1991 Super Bowl featured two New York teams competing for the Lombardi trophy.

After missing a field goal attempt with seconds left, the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Giants — the final score was 20-19.

Super Bowl XXVI: 1992

With a third Super Bowl win, the Washington Redskins outscored the Buffalo Bills 37 to 24.

Super Bowl XXVII: 1993

The Dallas Cowboys took home its third franchise win after not making a Super Bowl appearance in over a decade.

The Cowboys third win came after defeating the Buffalo Bills 52 to 17.

Super Bowl XXVIII: 1994

The Cowboys came back to win another Super Bowl against the Buffalo Bills — the final score was 30-13.

Super Bowl XXIX: 1995

In the San Diego Chargers' first and only Super Bowl appearance, the franchise lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers lost after only scoring 26 points to San Francisco's 49 points.

Super Bowl XXX: 1996

Super Bowl XXX marked the last appearance to date by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys took the franchise to yet another victory after outscoring the Pittsburgh Steelers 27 to 17.

Super Bowl XXXI: 1997

The Green Bay Packers played against the New England Patriots on Jan. 26, 1997, at the Louisiana Superdome.

The Packers defeated the Patriots after scoring 35 points, while the competition only scored 21.

Desmond Howard, the Packers kick returner, became game MVP after returning a 99-yard kickoff, making him the only "winner to have earned the honor for his play on special teams," said FOX Sports.

Super Bowl XXXII: 1998

The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII with a final score of 31 to 24.

Super Bowl XXXIII: 1999

The Denver Broncos returned for yet another Super Bowl win.

Denver beat the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 19.

This game was the final football game for John Elway, who retired after a 16-year NFL career, all with the Denver Broncos.

Super Bowl XXXIV: 2000

In Super Bowl XXXIV, the St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The Rams outscored the Titans 23 to 16.

Super Bowl XXXV: 2001

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34 to 17.

Super Bowl XXXVI: 2002

The Superdome in Louisiana hosted the New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams for the 36th Super Bowl.

The Patriots franchise won its first Super Bowl by a score of 20 to 17, after the team's kicker successfully competed a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

This game marked the first Super Bowl win for NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Super Bowl XXXVII: 2003

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders by a final score of 48 to 21.

Super Bowl XXXVIII: 2004

The New England Patriots returned to the Super Bowl, playing against the Carolina Panthers.

In the end, the Patriots won after scoring 32 points to the Panthers' 29 points.

Super Bowl XXXIX: 2005

The New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a close game by a final score of 23-21.

Tom Brady went on to win his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl XL: 2006

The 2006 Super Bowl was a match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers took home the Super Bowl victory after beating the Seahawks 21-10.

Super Bowl XL: 2007

Under quarterback Peyton Manning, the Colts franchise won its second Super Bowl, but its first since moving to Indianapolis.

The Colts beat the Chicago Bears by a final score of 29 to 17.

Super Bowl XLII: 2008

The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in 2008 after the Patriots had a perfect regular season.

Eli Manning led the Giants to a 17-14 victory against the New England team.

Super Bowl XLIII: 2009

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Steelers won after a game-winning catch made by Santonio Holmes, who managed to keep his toes in bounds in the back of the end zone.

FOX Sports labeled this catch the second greatest play in Super Bowl history.

The Steelers outscored the Cardinals 27-23.

Super Bowl XLIV: 2010

The New Orleans Saints won their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2010 with Drew Brees as the team's quarterback and the game's MVP.

The Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 31 to 17.

Super Bowl XLV: 2011

The Green Bay Packers won their fourth franchise Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Wisconsin team scored 31 points to the Pennsylvania team's 25 points.

Super Bowl XLVI: 2012

The New York Giants found themselves playing the New England Patriots once again, just like the 2008 Super Bowl — and the result was the same.

The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots with a final score of 21 to 17.

Super Bowl XLVII: 2013

The 2013 Super Bowl is widely remembered for its 34-minute power outage and game delay.

The San Francisco 49ers put up a fight against the Baltimore Ravens, but in spite of the California teams strong comeback attempt, the Ravens took home the trophy.

The final score of the game was 34 to 31.

Super Bowl XLVIII: 2014

The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in 2014, resulting in a game dominated by the Washington team.

Seattle defeated Denver by a final score of 43 to 8.

Super Bowl XLIX: 2015

The New England Patriots secured victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

The contest is famously remembered for Malcolm Butler's game-winning interception at the goal line in the closing moments, thwarting the Seahawks' potential game-winning touchdown and sealing the Patriots' triumph.

Super Bowl 50: 2016

In 2016, the Denver Broncos won over the Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; the final score of the game was 24-10.

This game marked the last appearance for NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Super Bowl LI: 2017

The NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, hosted the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

This historic game marked the largest comeback in Super Bowl history with a final score of 34-28 in overtime, FOX Sports noted.

The Patriots successfully erased the 28-3 deficit in the third quarter.

Super Bowl LII: 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles secured victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, with a final score of 41 to 33.

Super Bowl LIII: 2019

The New England Patriots came out on top in the Super Bowl match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, with a final score of 13-3.

The historic game is well-remembered for being the lowest combined score in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl LIV: 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs made its first franchise appearance since its win in 1970.

The Chiefs came out on top against the San Francisco 49ers, with a final score of 31 to 20.

The Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in Hard Rock Stadium — a lineup that matches the 2024 competitors.

Super Bowl LV: 2021

The 2021 Super Bowl win went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title — furthering the record he had already set.

Super Bowl LVI: 2022

The 2022 Super Bowl held in Los Angeles, California, was a match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the end, the Rams defeated the Bengals, outscoring the Ohio team 23-20.

Super Bowl LVII: 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in Super Bowl LVII by beating the Philadelphia Eagles.

The well-fought game resulted in a final score of 38 to 35, with the Chiefs coming out on top.

The game was a match-up between the Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce — marking the first time two siblings played against each other in the Super Bowl.