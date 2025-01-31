Tips and tricks for hosting an epic Super Bowl party

Super Bowl Sunday is often one of the busiest days of the year when it comes to at-home parties.

Whether you're cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles — or if you're just there for the commercials — Super Bowl parties are a great place to eat, drink and socialize.

Fox News Digital asked two event experts what their playbook looks like for throwing an epic Super Bowl party this year.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Plan your menu for the whole team

Make sure your menu accounts for every type of eater, said Los Angeles-based food expert and event planner Christine Lusita.

"Healthy options, gluten-free, vegan — and of course traditional indulgence," Lusita told Fox News Digital.

"This sets the tone," Lusita said, and "is especially helpful for those who do have dietary restrictions."

Options that offer popular appeal are a win.

"Go for a wide range of appetizers, both hot and cold, in addition to the basic chips and dips that we all love," Lusita said.

"Include veggies and fruit options, as well as main dishes like sandwich boards or hot-food classics like pasta or pizza."

PIZZA PRETZELS ARE A 'CROWD FAVORITE' AND FUN TWIST ON A CLASSIC SNACK

The food should be not only delicious but easy to grab and low stress for hosts and guests alike, Olivia Pollock, Evite's party and hosting expert in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital.

"Think sliders, wings, nachos and dips that people can snack on during every quarter of the game," Pollock said.

"Set everything out and let guests munch away during the game."

"For something like the Super Bowl, I suggest setting everything out and letting guests munch away during the game."

A buffet "works best," allowing guests to relax, eat at their leisure and enjoy the game, Lusita said.

Pollock also agreed with planning for guests' dietary restrictions.

In the final quarter, keep your dessert offerings easy.

"I love to pop in some small dessert options at a party as well," said Lusita. "Easy grab-and-go cookies, brownie bites or ice cream bars are typically a huge hit."

Score a celebratory setting

Decorate your party space to excite the team.

"Set the mood of your party with fun, colorful decor, comfy seating and upbeat music, so when they arrive, it brings the energy up right from the start," Lusita told Fox News Digital.

"Hosting the big game-day party seamlessly is creating a good vibe and giving your guests choices which makes them feel a part of the party."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Plus, providing an environment where people can just kick back and relax without having to worry about what they can or can't eat keeps them coming back year after year, she said.

Stay hydrated with drink ideas

As the host, you want to enjoy the game as well, so allowing guests to mix their own drinks is a winning play.

A do-it-yourself drink bar "is a hit at any gathering, but especially for the Super Bowl," Pollock told Fox News Digital.

She suggested setting up a station for guests to create their own cocktails and mocktails throughout the game.

"For some extra fun, make a pre-batched mocktail themed for each team and see whose drink goes quicker," Pollock said. "Plus, guests can always turn their mocktails into cocktails by setting out liquor to add."

Be sure to set out a cooler filled with canned drinks, water and children's options, she said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"It's interactive, keeps things flowing and means you don't have to worry about constantly serving everyone," Pollock said. "Plus, it's a great way to keep the energy up all game long."

Make it a team effort

Before Super Bowl Sunday arrives, consider a sign-up sheet and have your guests contribute to your party spread.

"Guests will most likely show up with something, so a sign-up sheet is a great way to let guests choose what they want to bring and a surefire way to make sure that there's not multiple pots of chili and no dessert," Pollock told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It also helps take the pressure off you so you can focus on enjoying the game, too."