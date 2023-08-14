Peyton Manning takes on new role as professor at University of Tennessee

Peyton Manning was once known as "The Sheriff" during his professional football days but come this fall he will be known as professor.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, is headed back to the University of Tennessee to imprint lessons from his life onto the next generation. Manning graduated from the school in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

"I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers," Manning said in a statement.

The University of Tennessee said it appointed Manning a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information.

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty," said Joseph Mazer, the college’s dean. "Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Manning called his time studying at the college a "foundational experience."

He will join classes during the year as a featured expert as well as continue to host the "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli.