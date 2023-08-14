Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers
Published

Peyton Manning takes on new role as professor at University of Tennessee

Manning graduated from the school in 1997 with a degree in speech communication

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Peyton Manning was once known as "The Sheriff" during his professional football days but come this fall he will be known as professor.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, is headed back to the University of Tennessee to imprint lessons from his life onto the next generation. Manning graduated from the school in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

Peyton Manning in Miami

NFL great Peyton Manning makes an appearance on the sidelines before the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 20, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers," Manning said in a statement.

The University of Tennessee said it appointed Manning a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information.

Peyton Manning in Kansas

Peyton Manning attends a basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 25, 2020, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty," said Joseph Mazer, the college’s dean. "Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Manning called his time studying at the college a "foundational experience."

Peyton Manning in Texas

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning walks across the field prior to the start of their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Oct. 8, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

He will join classes during the year as a featured expert as well as continue to host the "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.