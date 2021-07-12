Video of woman styling hair in packed Florida sports bar goes viral

Although many people can relate to having a hair emergency, not everyone is willing to handle it at a bar.

That was the solution one woman had when she stopped by Duffy’s Sports Grill in North Miami Beach this weekend, according to a viral Instagram video shared by Only in Dade, a lifestyle media company that’s dedicated to chronicling "The Good - The Bad - The Funny" in Dade County.

In the video, the woman in question is using a heat-styling brush to smooth out her hair while she stands off to the side of the busy sports grill.

Operators of the Only in Dade Instagram account did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but the clip has racked up more than 471,140 views and 19,580 likes since its original upload on Sunday morning.

While the post didn’t provide much context, commenters joked that the woman’s public hairstyling display isn’t all that unusual with Miami’s humid weather. On the opposite end, critics argued that the woman should have chosen a bathroom to re-style her hair for privacy and sanitation reasons.

Others saw the humor in the woman’s multitasking skills, including DJ Jony Privat, who wrote: "I bet a croqueta she does her laundry at the beach."

When it comes down to what happened to the mysterious woman, Duffy’s Sports Grill tells Fox News she was asked to stop before the situation became too hairy.

"Duffy’s adheres to the highest health-safety standards for our guests and team players. When we were made aware of the guest’s beauty styling next to the bathrooms, a manager immediately asked the guest to put the styling device away, which the guests obliged," Joe Webb, Duffy’s Sports Grill president, wrote to Fox News. "We understand Florida weather is tough on women’s hair, but we encourage guests [to] leave the hot iron at home and come for the hot wings!"

Over the weekend, the humidity level in North Miami Beach was well above 50%, according to weather forecasts.

Humidity can make heat-straightened hair frizz or curl up whenever hydrogen bonds are formed "between water molecules and the proteins" in hair, according to Smithsonian Magazine.