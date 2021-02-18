Longhorn Steakhouse customer arrested after taking off shoes, harassing customers

You have to keep your shoes on at the bar.

A woman was recently arrested after a bizarre series of events at a Florida restaurant. The woman’s behavior was apparently so disruptive that the restaurant had asked her to leave without paying her check, although the suspect reportedly refused.

Authorities arrested Heather Hersh at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake on Tuesday night, Villages News reports. When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly found Hersh barefoot in the bar and acting erratically.

According to reports, Hersh had ordered a meal and drinks at the restaurant earlier in the night. After her meal, she allegedly took off her shoes and began walking around the restaurant asking other patrons for cigarettes.

A Longhorn manager reportedly told police that the restaurant didn’t care if Hersh paid her bill, they just wanted her to leave. When she apparently refused, she was taken into custody.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office website lists Hersh as an inmate at Lake County Jail. She has been charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct. The website lists her bail as having been set at $1,000.

