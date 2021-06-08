Naked Florida woman trashes an Outback Steakhouse, confronts police officer

It’s commonly known that many restaurants practice "no shirt, no shoes, no service."

But, one woman in Florida did not heed this warning when she decided to undress and trash a local Outback Steakhouse in the Marion County, according to viral videos shared on Reddit, Facebook and Twitter.

The Ocala Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the incident took place on June 1 with a copy of the woman’s arrest affidavit.

OKLAHOMA MAN DETAINED FOR HITTING TACO BELL DRIVE-THRU NAKED, CLAIMS CLOTHES WERE IN WASHER

Tina Kindred, 53, was arrested and charged for aggravated battery on law enforcement and felony criminal mischief at the Outback Steakhouse located on East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Fla.

Videos of the arrest circulating online show Kindred had climbed on top the restaurant’s bar while naked, and had been throwing bottles of alcohol, glassware and other supplies moments before the arresting officer arrived.

Kindred seemingly ignored pleas from bystanders who had asked her to stop destroying Outback Steakhouse property.

The viral clip then jumps to the arresting officer’s arrival and shows Kindred throwing glass at the male officer before she approaches him. The officer orders Kindred to get down two time before he fired a Taser.

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER IN AUSTRALIA SMASHES REGISTER OVER COVID POLICY

According to the arrest affidavit, the arresting officer wrote that Kindred was incoherent when he arrived and had thrown three bottles at him before she was tased. One of the bottles reportedly made contact with his forearm.

When Kindred finally got down on the floor, the arresting officer says she complied and was handcuffed. She was then transported to a local Advent Health center for treatment.

The dollar amount for the damages are currently unknown, however the arrest affidavit estimates it could be in the thousands due to: "All the broken dishes, beer and wine glasses. As well as all of the alcoholic product that was either in broken bottles. Or to be disposed of because of the broken glass ever-where."

Representatives at Outback Steakhouse’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

RESTAURANT PATRON ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING WORKER, BITING CUSTOMER OVER FACEMASK REGULATIONS

Prior to Kindred’s 12:30 p.m. arrest at Outback Steakhouse, she allegedly targeted The Mojo Grill & Catering company in the area while topless.

"She feels that the owner is not honest. She admitted that she attempted to enter The Mojo Grill, but was denied entry by the employees," the arrest affidavit states. "After being denied entry she began to flip tables."

Following the incident at The Mojo Grill, witnesses told the arresting officer Kindred tried to get into an unknown customer’s car and drove "wrecklessly [sic] in the parking lot" before she departed the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The arrest affidavit states it is unknown whether alcohol or drug influence played a role in Kindred’s behavior.

The report claims medical officials at Advent Health disclosed "she had a possible fentanyl patch," but Kindred "did not have any narcotic in her system, except THC." Kindred was later taken to Marion County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While the affidavit shows the selected bond schedules for Kindred’s aggravated battery on law enforcement and felony criminal mischief charges were $10,000 and $2,000, respectively, Ocala-News.com reports that her bond was set at $5,000. The local news outlet says her court date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.