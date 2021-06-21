Bartender goes viral for giving note to rescue girls from man harassing them

Nobody likes creeps.

A bartender in Florida has become a viral hero after a woman shared a story to social media about how he helped protect her and her friend from an apparently creepy guy. According to the story, the bartender helped come up with a signal for the women to use if they needed help.

A Twitter user named Trinity Allie posted a photo of the bartender to her account which shows him handing her a note. She later explained that she asked for him to pose for the photo after the situation had resolved itself.

Apparently, the bartender noticed a man harassing the two women and he handed them a note (disguised as a receipt) that said, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He’s giving me the creeps."

Trinity Allie captioned the photo, "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs."

Since the photo was originally uploaded, it has received over 211,000 likes.

The bartender has since been identified as Max Gutierrez, Indy100 reports. According to the news outlet, he eventually had to kick the other man out of the bar for harassing the women. Apparently, the man returned to the bar a few days later and Gutierrez refused to serve him.

According to the news outlet, Gutierrez explained that the man had been giving off weird vibes before the women showed up. When he started hitting on them, he was apparently not taking no for an answer, which prompted Gutierrez to step in.