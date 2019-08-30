Woman shames mother-in-law for sending birthday wish list, sparks debate

A new daughter-in-law might be on this mom’s list next year…

A woman from the U.K. is upset about her mother-in-law’s habit of sending out wish lists, calling the move childish and “grabby.”

The anonymous woman vented on forum website Mumsnet that her mother-in-law sends out lists every year of expensive gifts she wants for her birthday and Christmas.

“Nothing is cheap, nothing below 60 pounds ($73), some of the items are 80 ($97) to 100 ($122) pounds. I thought mainly children did this,” the woman complained in the post before asking others on the forum if anyone had “any adults who send gift wishlists to you for their birthdays and Christmas?”

The woman shared that she and her husband have not always complied with the wish list, and when they haven’t, her mother-in-law has gotten upset.

“When we don't get something from her wishlist she has a very disappointed look on her face after she opens the present,” the woman wrote.

“Adults who make a fuss about their birthdays are embarrassing. Tell her to grow up.” — Mumsnet

Several on the forum were on the daughter-in-law's side, stating adults should not ask for specific gifts.

“I’ve never heard of this from an adult!” one person claimed.

“Wishlists for adults is not something I have ever come across before...I would find it odd if presented with one,” one commented.

“Adults who make a fuss about their birthdays are embarrassing. Tell her to grow up,” another wrote.

“[You are not being unreasonable] If no-one's asked her for [the wish list] then it's very presumptuous and cheeky,” one person wrote. “Stop buying from it and ignore her disappointed face.”

But not everyone was upset by the mother-in-law’s gift requests.

“We do it in my family, always have," one person wrote. "Makes it easier to get something someone wants or needs."

“We do wish lists in our family," another commented, noting that they “various items with various prices.”

"It's just easier than wasting your time, effort and money on a present no one wants," the commenter added.

Yet another remarked: “We do lists in my family and my [in-law's] family because we're going to be getting each other something and we'd rather it was something that was wanted/needed."

