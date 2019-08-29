Passenger shamed for putting foot in baby’s face on plane: 'Pour water over that nasty foot!'

Babies, bare feet and airplanes--never a good combination.

Every passenger should be aware that it’s rude to stick their bare foot between the seats in front of them. It should also go without saying that placing a bare foot close to a baby’s face is even ruder.

Yet, as a viral photo shows, at least one person needed to be reminded of this.

The bizarre photo appeared on the Instagram account Passengershaming, which features supplied images of passengers acting inappropriately on planes. There are several photos of people obliviously sticking their bare feet in awkward places.

Passengershaming shared the image and asked their followers, “Thoughts on a random bare foot peeking through your seat and almost touching your baby’s head?”

Not surprisingly, the vast majority of commenters were upset by the image. As one user put it, “Dude would be missing toes if his foot was that close to my baby’s face.”

INFLUENCER BLASTED AFTER FANS NOTICE 'STRANGE' THING ABOUT HER PHOTOS

Many others offered ideas for how to deal with the situation. One reply said, “Pour water over that nasty foot!”

Another user suggested, “I might encourage baby to spit up on said feet.” A more mean-spirited user added, “That’s where the dirty diaper ‘inadvertently’ touches the barefoot.”

Others also had gross suggestions, such as one user who replied, “Sneeze as hard as you can on that foot, enjoy the show afterward.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another user added, “This is why you can’t take sharp objects on the plane bc I would have snipped the toe tips with some scissors by now.”

Some offered more practical solutions, such as, “Lift up the armrest and put it down again. You can play this game a long time.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One person shared how they dealt with a similar experience, writing, “Closest I've had to having this happen is a guy putting his hands behind his head on my side of the seat behind him and invading my space... So I tickled his hands and it freaked him out. He quickly moved them.”

Someone claiming to be a flight attendant joined in, saying, “As a (flight attendant) currently, that barefoot (passenger) would get a quick tap on the shoulder and be told to remove their foot.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of course, not everyone felt like the barefoot passenger was in the wrong, with one user posting, “I'd like to see some studies but I suspect many adult feet are cleaner than the average kid's hands.”