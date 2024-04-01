Woman 'creeped out' by alligator's meal of choice, plus a fun American culture quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'CREEPED ME OUT' – A Charlotte County, Florida, woman was on a run when she had a bizarre encounter with an alligator that reportedly stared right at her as it was making a meal of another creature. Continue reading...

'REMARKABLY PRESERVED' – Archaeologists recently announced the discovery of a 14th century castle – complete with a moat – underneath a hotel. Continue reading...

'VERY CLOSE TO MY HEART' – Fox News Digital spoke with country music star Ian Flanigan of Nashville about his new music, his recent wedding, the inspiration for his new album — and more. Continue reading...

SPRINGTIME STEALS – Check out these spring-cleaning products to shop on Amazon as you make your home sparkle this season. Continue reading...

TRUE ADVENTURERS – Joy Ryan, 94, of Ohio is proving that it's never too late to see the world as she travels to every single continent alongside her grandson, Brad. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Here are fun questions about American history, springtime celebrities, sports events and more. Test your knowledge. Continue reading...

TASTE OF AMERICA – "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" Immortalized Cracker Jack, a sweet-salty mixture of popcorn, peanuts and molasses, as ballpark fare in 1908. It's fun and easy to make at home, too. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

