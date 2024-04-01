Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Woman 'creeped out' by alligator's meal of choice, plus a fun American culture quiz

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
alligator eating alligator split

A Charlotte County, Florida, woman warns people walking their dogs about a large alligator devouring a smaller gator. (Sue Edwards)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'CREEPED ME OUT' – A Charlotte County, Florida, woman was on a run when she had a bizarre encounter with an alligator that reportedly stared right at her as it was making a meal of another creature. Continue reading...

'REMARKABLY PRESERVED' – Archaeologists recently announced the discovery of a 14th century castle – complete with a moat – underneath a hotel. Continue reading...

'VERY CLOSE TO MY HEART' – Fox News Digital spoke with country music star Ian Flanigan of Nashville about his new music, his recent wedding, the inspiration for his new album — and more. Continue reading...

Ian Flanigan and Blake Shelton

Ian Flanigan and Black Shelton (pictured here) grew a friendship during season 19 of "The Voice." (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

SPRINGTIME STEALS – Check out these spring-cleaning products to shop on Amazon as you make your home sparkle this season. Continue reading...

TRUE ADVENTURERS – Joy Ryan, 94, of Ohio is proving that it's never too late to see the world as she travels to every single continent alongside her grandson, Brad. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Here are fun questions about American history, springtime celebrities, sports events and more. Test your knowledge. Continue reading...

American culture quiz

American culture quiz! How much do you know about this week's topics?  (Getty Images/iStock)

TASTE OF AMERICA – "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" Immortalized Cracker Jack, a sweet-salty mixture of popcorn, peanuts and molasses, as ballpark fare in 1908. It's fun and easy to make at home, too. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.