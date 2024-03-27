Florida woman photographs alligator eating another alligator: 'Creeped me out'

A Florida resident was on a two-mile run when she encountered not just one alligator, but two, and one was in the other's mouth.

Sue Edwards, who lives in Charlotte County, was making her way around a lake in Babock Ranch on Sunday, when she first saw the reptile, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

It wasn't until she got a little closer that she realized how bizarre the sight was.

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR SEEMINGLY EATS SMALLER ALLIGATOR IN RARE WILDLIFE ENCOUNTER: 'IT'S CRAZY'

"When I got closer, I saw something in his mouth and initially I thought it was a snake, but when I got closer I noticed it was a smaller gator," Edwards told the station.

Edwards stopped to grab a few photos of the odd encounter, before she continued on with her run.

She also gave a warning to people who she crossed paths with, letting them know what to expect up ahead. She specifically gave a heads-up to those who were walking their dogs, Fox 35 reported.

Edwards decided to run around the loop again, expecting to once again run into the alligator.

FLORIDA PHOTOGRAPHER SNAPS IMAGE OF HERON FLYING OFF WITH BABY ALLIGATOR: 'RIGHT PLACE AT RIGHT TIME'

"This time he looked at me, and it creeped me out," Edwards told Fox 35.

"He sank back into the water with the smaller gator in his mouth and I kept running. Love Florida wildlife," she said.

Alligators are known for being "opportunistic feeders," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) states on its website.

"Their diets include prey species that are abundant and easily accessible. Juvenile alligators eat primarily insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates. Adult alligators eat rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds," the website says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An FWC spokesperson previously told Fox 13 in Tampa that alligators can be cannibalistic at times.

This isn't the first time a Florida alligator was seen eating another of its kind.

In 2023, Barbara D'Angelo was visiting the Orlando Wetland Parks and snapped photographs of a large alligator seemingly devouring a much smaller alligator, Fox News Digital reported.

In 2022, a Florida resident, Tammy Shaw, was paddling along Silver Springs in Marion County when she captured a video of an 11-foot alligator eating a smaller alligator that was nearly half its size, Fox Weather shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Floridians can expect more alligator sightings as the beginning courtship stage can start as early as April until June, according to the FWC.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sue Edwards for a comment.