Florida woman photographs alligator eating another alligator: 'Creeped me out'

Charlotte County, Florida, woman warns people walking their dogs about a large alligator devouring a smaller gator

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published | Updated
A Florida resident was on a two-mile run when she encountered not just one alligator, but two, and one was in the other's mouth.

Sue Edwards, who lives in Charlotte County, was making her way around a lake in Babock Ranch on Sunday, when she first saw the reptile, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

It wasn't until she got a little closer that she realized how bizarre the sight was.

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR SEEMINGLY EATS SMALLER ALLIGATOR IN RARE WILDLIFE ENCOUNTER: 'IT'S CRAZY'

"When I got closer, I saw something in his mouth and initially I thought it was a snake, but when I got closer I noticed it was a smaller gator," Edwards told the station. 

Gator eating smaller gator

A Florida resident was on a two-mile run when she came across a strange sight i — an alligator was seen eating a smaller alligator. (Sue Edwards)

Edwards stopped to grab a few photos of the odd encounter, before she continued on with her run.

She also gave a warning to people who she crossed paths with, letting them know what to expect up ahead. She specifically gave a heads-up to those who were walking their dogs, Fox 35 reported.

Edwards decided to run around the loop again, expecting to once again run into the alligator.

FLORIDA PHOTOGRAPHER SNAPS IMAGE OF HERON FLYING OFF WITH BABY ALLIGATOR: 'RIGHT PLACE AT RIGHT TIME'

"This time he looked at me, and it creeped me out," Edwards told Fox 35. 

smaller alligator in the mouth of larger alligator

Sue Edwards snapped a photo of the reptile and noticed it had another alligator in its mouth. (Sue Edwards)

"He sank back into the water with the smaller gator in his mouth and I kept running. Love Florida wildlife," she said.

Alligators are known for being "opportunistic feeders," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) states on its website.

"Their diets include prey species that are abundant and easily accessible. Juvenile alligators eat primarily insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates. Adult alligators eat rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds," the website says.

An FWC spokesperson previously told Fox 13 in Tampa that alligators can be cannibalistic at times. 

alligator mouth full of smaller alligator

Edwards made sure to warn other passersby, especially those who were out walking their dogs. (Sue Edwards)

This isn't the first time a Florida alligator was seen eating another of its kind.

In 2023, Barbara D'Angelo was visiting the Orlando Wetland Parks and snapped photographs of a large alligator seemingly devouring a much smaller alligator, Fox News Digital reported.

In 2022, a Florida resident, Tammy Shaw, was paddling along Silver Springs in Marion County when she captured a video of an 11-foot alligator eating a smaller alligator that was nearly half its size, Fox Weather shared.

Floridians can expect more alligator sightings as the beginning courtship stage can start as early as April until June, according to the FWC.

alligator eating alligator split

Edwards and the large beast made eye contact as she came around a second time and was extremely 'creeped out' after the encounter, according to Fox 35 Orlando. (Sue Edwards)

Fox News Digital reached out to Sue Edwards for a comment.

