American Culture Quiz: Test your mastery of history, trends, celebrities and more

April in America is no joke.

From green jackets to Supreme Court justices, from delicious ballpark fare to the accomplishments of our Founding Fathers — how well do you know American history, trends and culture?

Dive into these and other intriguing questions in this newest American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital! Can you get all 8 questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Easter is the second best-selling candy holiday in America every year, after which other holiday?</h3><ul><li>July 4</li><li>Mother's Day</li><li>Valentine's Day</li><li>Halloween</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The famous green jacket in professional golf is awarded to the winner of the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, every April. The winner, however, must return it to the club the following year —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these women was the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice?</h3><ul><li>Elena Kagan</li><li>Sonia Sotomayor</li><li>Ruth Bader Ginsburg</li><li>Sandra Day O'Connor</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>On April Fools' Day in 1996, Taco Bell pulled a prank by announcing it had purchased which iconic symbol of American Independence?</h3><ul><li>The Statue of Liberty</li><li>The Liberty Bell</li><li>The Lincoln Memorial</li><li>The American Gothic House</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Comedian and actress Carol Burnett, who turns 91 this April, has long believed that bad weather is a good omen for her —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which three Founding Fathers wrote "The Federalist Papers," publishing their essays anonymously to urge ratification of the U.S. Constitution?</h3><ul><li>George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson</li><li>Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, John Jay</li><li>John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin</li><li>John Adams, John Jay, James Madison</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Comic-strip character Popeye inspired a 33% increase in sales of which vegetable during the Great Depression?</h3><ul><li>Carrots</li><li>Broccoli</li><li>Spinach</li><li>Green beans</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which ballpark snack, invented in Chicago in the late 1800s, was forever linked to baseball in the 1908 American sports anthem "Take Me Out to the Ballgame"?</h3><ul><li>Baby Ruth candy bars</li><li>Corn dogs</li><li>Peanut M&Ms</li><li>Cracker Jack</li></ul></section>

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)